"The Barmy Army was singing and I said to Root I've really missed this" - Dawid Malan on reviving Test career

Dawid Malan's fondness for Australian wickets and Joe Root's remarkable run in 2021 gave England the much-needed impetus after two days of one-way traffic at the Gabba.

The hosts were on top when Day 3 began with a lead of 196 runs for Australia and Travis Head unleashing carnage on the English bowlers. By the end of day 3, England have found a recipe to stage a fight back. After a disastrous batting effort in the first innings, Malan and Root's unbeaten 159-run second-wicket stand revived England's chances of winning the first Test.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



He brings up his 8th half-century in Tests 🙌



#England #Australia #AUSvENG #Ashes FIFTY for Dawid Malan! 🔥He brings up his 8th half-century in Tests 🙌 FIFTY for Dawid Malan! 🔥He brings up his 8th half-century in Tests 🙌#England #Australia #AUSvENG #Ashes https://t.co/7Z38LseQiS

Malan, who is unbeaten on 80 runs, admitted that he thought his Test career was over before landing in Australia. Speaking at the end of Day 3, the southpaw said:

"I thought I would never play another Test again. "I said to 'Rootie' when we were both on 40 or 50 -- the Barmy Army was singing and I said to him I've really missed this -- someone trying to blow my head off, and the crowd going, and the adrenaline flowing and playing against the best bowlers going around."

The 34-year old added:

"So to be able to stand out there and wear an England shirt makes me so proud. It's good fun, really good fun."

Malan is playing his 18th Test match since making his debut against South Africa in 2017. He played 14 Tests in 2017 and 2018 but did not play any more until being recalled against India in August this year. The southpaw had below-par returns against Virat Kohli & co. as he could only manage a half-century from five innings.

"You are judged by your Test career at the end of it" - Dawid Malan

England were in a spot of bother when Malan walked out to bat. They had lost Rory Burns after Australia had added 82 more runs to their first innings lead on the morning of Day 3.

Malan also noted that batters are often judged by their Test careers even if they play across formats:

"Test cricket is the pinnacle for me, you can do as well as you want in T20 or 50-over cricket, but you are judged by your Test career at the end of it. So to come to Australia — to come on these bouncy wickets against these fast bowlers, that's the test, especially for us in an Ashes series," he added.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Joe Root and Dawid Malan batted brilliantly without losing a wicket to end Day 3️⃣ at 220/2 👏



England now trail by only 5️⃣8️⃣ runs.



What does Day 4️⃣ have in store for us? 🤔



#Australia #England #AUSvENG #Ashes Stumps on Day 3! 🏏Joe Root and Dawid Malan batted brilliantly without losing a wicket to end Day 3️⃣ at 220/2 👏England now trail by only 5️⃣8️⃣ runs.What does Day 4️⃣ have in store for us? 🤔 Stumps on Day 3! 🏏 Joe Root and Dawid Malan batted brilliantly without losing a wicket to end Day 3️⃣ at 220/2 👏England now trail by only 5️⃣8️⃣ runs. What does Day 4️⃣ have in store for us? 🤔 #Australia #England #AUSvENG #Ashes https://t.co/0qPDfRzesJ

Also Read Article Continues below

However, England's resurgence is only half-completed. Dawid Malan and Joe Root will look to continue exactly where they left off today and post a daunting total to save the first Test match of the series.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee