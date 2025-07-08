"The barometer of that bowling attack at times" - Alyssa Healy's massive praise for Team India star after ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Australian women's team captain Alyssa Healy heaped praise on India pacer Mohammed Siraj for his performance in the second Test match against England at Edgbaston. The right-handed batter said that Siraj was like the "barometer of that bowling attack" sometimes and bowled with a lot of energy and passion.

Siraj took figures of 6/70 in the first innings of the second Test match, playing a key role in bowling England out of 407 runs. Healy said on the Willow Talk podcast:

"Akash Deep has got a really good record in Test cricket but just doesn't get much of a go because when they are full strength, he's sort of the next one to go. But you (Haddin) are right. I feel Siraj really stood up. He's kinda like the barometer of that bowling attack at times anyway. He brings energy. He brings passion. He runs in, he charges in and he tries to make things happen. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't but it came off in this Test. And you have got Akash Deep at the other end making it look easy at other end, taking wickets. So go India. Well done."

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin said there was a chance of India becoming over-dependent on Jasprit Bumrah in his presence. However, Haddin felt that at Edgbaston the other bowlers enjoyed getting the ball to shine in the absence of the talismanic pacer.

"You (Healy) would have done in your captaincy sometimes. Sometimes you have got to be really careful when you have got someone like Bumrah in your team. Every time you get a wicket, I'll quickly get Bumrah on. I got a partnership, bring him on and you forget how good the other bowlers can be. In this Test match, Gill just captained without having his strike bowler there. You look in the first innings, there was six ducks. So they enjoyed getting the ball in those moments where normally Bumrah would get them, so there's great signs for India," Haddin said.

Brad Haddin praises Shubman Gill's captaincy, Indian pacers for their performance in Edgbaston Test

Brad Haddin also praised Shubman Gill for how he took to captaincy and led without Jasprit Bumrah at Edgbaston. He felt that Gill's ability to remain on an even keel was good for Indian cricket.

The former Australian gloveman also said that he liked how the Indian pacer rose up to deliver the goods in Bumrah's absence at Edgbaston. Haddin said:

"We have seen this for some time coming in the IPL. He's been great, taking over the captaincy there. He doesn't get flustered. He seems one of those guys who's got an even tempo through the whole time and that is good for an Indian captain because a lot of the time you can get caught up in the emotion of what is happening in the game. But what he's done with the team, the big thing as well, no Bumrah and what I like about the result is you talk a lot about the Bumrah effect.

"But when them guys out of the team, it is amazing how some of the players react when your best players are out. You don't know. Sometimes they just go through the motions. They get all the good overs. When they are not there, guys like Siraj get those overs when the new batter comes in and they stand up. That's what I liked about it."

Gill confirmed after winning the Edgbaston Test that Bumrah would play the third Test match at Lord's, starting on Thursday, July 10.

