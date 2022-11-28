"The batters have completely stopped bowling in the nets" - Aakash Chopra on why India don't have all-rounders

Aakash Chopra believes the emergence of side-arm bowlers and consequently batters not bowling in the nets is one of the reasons behind India's lack of all-rounders.

Sanju Samson had to make way for Deepak Hooda for the second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday, November 27, as the Men in Blue lacked a sixth bowling option. However, the latter did not take any part in the game, which was called off due to rain after just 12.5 overs of the Indian innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra lamented the lack of bowling time for the Indian batters in the nets, stating:

"Why do our batters don't bowl? The likes of Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar used to bowl but now no one bowls. The batters have completely stopped bowling in the nets, they either bat or field and then they leave. So it is a big problem."

The former Indian opener highlighted that the presence of net bowlers and side-arm specialists has yielded contrasting results. He explained:

"Now the Indian team takes four net bowlers along with them everywhere and then there are two who throw with the side-arm. So the bowlers' batting is improving because they bat against the side-armers, both the batters and bowlers are doing the same thing."

Chopra added that the few batting all-rounders that India have are mostly spin bowlers. He picked unresponsive wickets in India as the reason behind batters preferring to bowl spin.

"It is a cultural thing" - Aakash Chopra on India on producing all-rounders

Hardik Pandya is among the few seam-bowling all-rounders India have produced.

Chopra reckons India's cultural mindset of excelling in one area is the primary reason for them not producing all-rounders. He elaborated:

"It is a cultural thing. As a nation, we talk about specialists. When a child is growing up, if he is playing cricket he is told not to go for football practice, that if he has to become a doctor or engineer he shouldn't play or do arts."

The renowned commentator pointed out that Indians are generally told to concentrate on one sport and a particular specialty in that. He said:

"We are a part of a race and we are asked to run towards one destination, you don't have the option to do multiple things. You will find Jonty Rhodes, Ellyse Perry and a lot of such examples who have excelled in multiple sports but in our place, only one sport and one discipline in that."

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #SanjuSamson Sanju was dropped despite playing well cos we don't have enough all rounders and part time options. My two cents on why there's a dearth of all rounders and part timers. #NZvIND Sanju was dropped despite playing well cos we don't have enough all rounders and part time options. My two cents on why there's a dearth of all rounders and part timers. #NZvIND #SanjuSamson https://t.co/78nKQStEkK

Chopra disagrees with the theory that India are not patient enough with their all-rounders. He pointed out that quality all-rounders have always been valued and cited the examples of Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeping all-rounder), Manoj Prabhakar, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja to substantiate his point.

