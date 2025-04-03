"The most beautiful girl in the room is my girlfriend" - Shikhar Dhawan comes up with a cheeky response to query on dating life

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan recently had a witty response after being asked about his dating life. The 39-year-old refrained from taking any names and instead suggested that the most beautiful girl in the room was his girlfriend.

Dhawan's comments came during the Times Summit 2025. During the event, the cricket star confirmed that he had moved on from his past and that his failed marriage with Ayesha Mukerji was a learning curve for him.

Reacting to a query on his love life, Dhawan said (quoted as saying by TOI):

"Yes, I have moved on. I wouldn't say I was unlucky in love—rather, my choices came from inexperience. But now, I have experience, and that will come in handy. It was a learning curve for me."

On being asked to share details about his current relationship, Dhawan cheekily replied:

"See, I know how to dodge bouncers in cricket, and I know you're throwing one at me now. But I won't get caught. I will not take any name. But the most beautiful girl in the room is my girlfriend. Now you can figure it out."

Shikhar Dhawan married Ayesha Mukherjee on October 30, 2012. The two welcomed a baby boy, Zoravar, on December 26, 2014. The couple parted ways after nine years of marriage and Dhawan was granted divorce by a Delhi court in October 2023.

"It has been two years since I have seen my son" - When Shikhar Dhawan opened up on his personal life

Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar resides in Australia with her mother Ayesha Mukherjee. The former India opener stated that he hasn't met his son for two years and has not even spoken to him for a year. He disclosed that he was blocked by Ayesha, leaving him with no way to communicate with his son.

During an interview with ANI earlier this year, Dhawan said (via India Today):

"I want him to be happy and healthy. I still message him every three or four days, even though I am blocked. I don't expect him to read them. I don't mind if he doesn't read them—it is my job to reach out. I will keep doing it.

"It has been two years since I have seen my son, one year since I last spoke to him. It has been difficult, but you learn to live with it. I miss him and speak to him spiritually... I feel through affirmations that I am conversing with him every day, hugging him. I put my energy into it spiritually. It is the only way I can bring back my son."

On the cricketing front, Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from international cricket on August 24, 2024. The left-handed batter finished with 10,867 runs in international cricket across formats.

