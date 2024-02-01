"The bench strength is ready to step up"- KS Bharat backs Indian batting to fire even with key absentees in 2nd Test vs England 

Indian wicketkeeper KS Bharat believes the hosts have enough quality in their batting despite the absence of experienced names like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul for the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam.

Kohli had pulled out of the first two Tests for personal reasons and India felt the pinch of his absence in Hyderabad. Their problems compounded when Jadeja (hamstring injury) and Rahul (pain in quadriceps) were also ruled out of the second Test.

However, speaking to the reporters in Visakhapatnam, KS Bharat explained how the amount of domestic cricket that the batters on the Indian bench have played will keep the hosts in good stead. He said:

“Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul's experience definitely counts. We have played a lot of domestic cricket. We are ready. The bench strength is ready to step up."

There was also a lot of talk about the Indian batters being reluctant to play the sweeps and reverse sweeps in Hyderabad, unlike the opposition. On this, Bharat added:

"It's not that we don't know how to sweep, reverse sweep or pedal, but on that particular day depending on the situation of the team, we as batters take our calls. And it is very clear to us to bat with freedom. We also practised in the reverse before the first game. But playing out in the centre, it's the batters' individual plan. If the team demands us to play in a certain way, then we are up to it."

KS Bharat's 28 in India's second innings was their last flicker of hope in the first Test. It wasn't enough in the end as England completed a famous win by 28 runs, despite having a massive deficit of 190 runs after India's first innings.

India are not panicking after Hyderabad defeat: KS Bharat

It was the first time at home that India lost a Test match after taking a lead of more than a hundred runs in their first innings. While the loss could have easily deflated the hosts' morale, KS Bharat has assured that the team is focused on the task of making a strong comeback in the series.

On this, he stated:

"After the game, the atmosphere is absolutely relaxed. They told us not to panic, which we are not. But then the instruction is very clear, it's a long Test series and we have played a lot of series like this in the past."

Injuries in the Indian camp have ensured that there could be some fresh faces in their playing XI in Visakhapatnam on Friday, February 2. The likes of Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan could have a significant impact, not just on the game, but also on the momentum of the series.

