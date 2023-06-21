Create

"The best ever from England" - Fans hail Joe Root for becoming new No. 1 ranked ICC Test batter

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jun 21, 2023 16:36 IST
Joe Root replaced Marnus Labuschagne at the top after a fine performance in Edgbaston (P.C.:Twitter)
Joe Root replaced Marnus Labuschagne at the top after a fine performance in Edgbaston (P.C.:Twitter)

England's star batter Joe Root has toppled Marnus Labuschagne to become the new No.1 ranked Test batter in the world as per ICC's latest Test rankings. Although England lost the first Test, Root had a brilliant inividual performance as his scores of 118* and 46 helped the hosts fight till the end at Edgbaston.

It seemed like the burden of captaincy was holding back Root a little as he has seemed to be a completely different player under Ben Stokes. He has played his shots freely and has got that license due to the Bazball ideology.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Joe Root regain the No. 1 spot in the Test rankings. Here are some of the reactions:

The GOAT 🐐 Is Back Where he's Belong To! twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…
Truly the best Test batter currently, imo He is just 32, Should end up with 16-17k Test runs twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
yesssssss Roootttt 🇬🇧🔥 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
The crown of the Test batting realm rests comfortably on Joe Root's head once more! 👑 Regaining his throne as the numero uno, he eclipses Marnus Labuschagne's challenge. A true masterclass in the longest format resumes. The artistry of Root continues to mesmerize! #ENGvAUS https://t.co/EgN7aWhYmk
Joe Root - A Modern Day Great. https://t.co/eYVzGznoIS
#️⃣1️⃣Nothing we didn’t know already 🤷‍♂️ 🌎 @root66 #JoeRoot #ashes https://t.co/A0F41yn6sZ
Joe Root in Test cricket:- Number 1 ranked batter. - Number 8 ranked all-rounder.- Number 69 ranked bowler.A complete package. https://t.co/8ZrXBqF8Ib
Joe Root has replaced Marnus Labuschagne at the top of the ICC Men's Test batting rankings 🥇Love it, @root66! 🙌🏏 #r66tacademy https://t.co/ejQF9GNDo3
Joe Root becomes the new number 1 ranked Test batter in the World. The best ever from England. https://t.co/KljdxeE09d
Joseph Edward Root is now the No.1 Test batter in the world🐐 https://t.co/DYLdmfmyey
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨Joe Root is officially the best Test batsman in the world in the latest ICC rankings 🌍 https://t.co/oXPwToq0xA

Kevin Pietersen lauds Joe Root's work ethic

Former England star batter Kevin Pietersen hailed Joe Root for the hunger and the consistency that he has shown in Tests. Even after more than 11,000 Test runs, Pietersen claimed that Root works just as hard day in day out and does not let the hunger for runs extinguish.

He also credited Root's time in IPL 2023 as he feels that may have freed him up to play his shots. On this, Pietersen stated:

"The sky is the limit for Root with the brain he has and also his work ethic, which is like none other. With 11,000 Test runs, he could be, 'I've got enough, I could swan around, get a hundred, watch everyone the next morning warm up and play football with the lads'.
"No, no. Every single morning Root is out there wanting to improve. It would have been in those two months in the IPL [with Rajasthan Royals] where those shots would have been ingrained in his game."

Root has also risen to No. 8 among all-rounders according to the latest ICC rankings after being handy with the ball too in Edgbaston.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...