"The best I’ve ever seen in Test Cricket" - AB de Villiers lauds Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja's counter-attacking partnership in Birmingham

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has showered praise on Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja after their 222-run partnership that put India in the driver's seat in the ongoing fifth Test against England at Edgbaston.

Asked to bat first in overcast conditions, India were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 98/5. But Pant and Jadeja showed grit and determination to bail the tourists out of danger.

While the wicketkeeper-batter took the attack to the opposition, Jadeja was happy to play second fiddle. They smashed the English bowlers all over the park and stitched together a double-century stand to put the hosts on the backfoot.

Lauding the Pant-Jadeja duo on Twitter on Monday, de Villiers wrote:

"Haven’t been home and missed most of the Cricket action. Finished watching the highlights now. That counterattack partnership from @RishabhPant17 and @imjadeja is right up there with the best I’ve ever seen in Test Cricket!"

India eventually managed to post 416 in the first innings, riding on centuries from Pant and Jadeja.

The bowlers backed up the batters on Day 2, reducing England to 84/5, but in-form Jonny Bairstow struck a magnificent hundred to guide the team past 200 runs. The visiting side eventually managed to bowl out Ben Stokes & Co. for 284 runs, securing a crucial 132-run lead.

At the end of Day 3, India are at 125/3 with Cheteshwar Pujara (50*) and Pant (30*) holding the fort.

"Pant will bat a little more aggressively" - Zaheer Khan on India's plans ahead of Day 4

Meanwhile, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan reckons the wicketkeeper-batter will play his natural game on the penultimate day of the Test match as India look to set the hosts a daunting target.

Pant's innings at the fag end of Day 3 was all about patience and leaving everything outside the off-stump.

Speaking on Cricbuzz at the end of Day 3 action, Zaheer asserted that the Delhi cricketer will aim to take on the English bowlers as the visitors look to extend their lead.

He said:

“I am sure Pant will bat a little more aggressively (on Day 4). On Sunday, he reined himself in since stumps were approaching and India wanted to end the day on a positive note. He did play some good flick shots when the ball was in his arc.”

India currently lead by 257 runs and will aim to stretch it as much as possible to put the host nation out of the tie.

