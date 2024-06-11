"The best player in the Indian team" - Sanjay Manjrekar’s subtle dig at Virat Kohli while praising Jasprit Bumrah after IND vs PAK match 

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar took a subtle dig at Virat Kohli while praising ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The comments came after Bumrah helped the Men in Blue script an emphatic six-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

Bumrah has been India's best player in the first two games of the tournament. He returned with 2/6 against Ireland before registering figures of 3/14 against the Men in Green. He dismissed Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who threatened to take the game away, which shifted the momentum in India's favor.

Jasprit Bumrah's splendid performances have earned him plaudits from all over the world, including Manjrekar. The cricketer-turned-commentator took a jibe at Kohli while praising Bumrah for his stellar performances.

"While Indian media obsesses over Virat & Co, Jasprit Bumrah quietly wins games for India single-handedly. By far the best player in the Indian team & has been for a while now," Manjrekar wrote on X.

It is worth noting that Virat Kohli is yet to fire with the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. He landed in the USA on the back of a stellar IPL 2024 campaign but has surprisingly lost his Midas touch. The right-handed batter scored one off five deliveries against Ireland before scoring four runs off three balls against Pakistan.

The Indian management will want Kohli to hit the straps soon as they aim to win their second T20 World Cup title. The Men in Blue won the trophy in the inaugural edition in 2007 in South Africa under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

India to face the USA in their next T20 World Cup match

Rohit Sharma and company will lock horns with co-hosts USA in their third T20 World Cup match. The game will take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12. A win here would almost seal India's berth in the Super Eight.

The upcoming game will be the first time the two teams will lock horns in the shortest format. The USA are also brimming with confidence after winning their first two games, including beating heavyweights Pakistan.

