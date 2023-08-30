“The best shot that I have ever seen in cricket” - Brad Hogg on Virat Kohli’s six off Haris Rauf during 2022 T20 World Cup

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg described Virat Kohli’s straight six off a good length delivery in the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match as the best shot that he has ever seen in cricket. Hogg reckons that the Indian batter seems to have got his hunger back after a prolonged lean spell, which doesn’t augur well for opposition teams.

Kohli scored an iconic 82* off 53 balls as India beat Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the T20 World Cup last year. The 34-year-old slammed four sixes in his innings. One of the maximums off Rauf’s bowling was slammed straight down the ground although the ball wasn’t pitched in the slot.

In an interview on Revsportz' show Backstage with Boria, Hogg hailed Kohli’s performance under pressure and commented:

“That innings against Pakistan here at the MCG, hitting Haris Rauf back over his head off a good length – That was the best shot that I have ever seen in cricket. It was brilliant. I just think he has got his hunger back and a little bit of pressure taken off him. I think he’s got unfinished business, and that’s probably the big danger for opposition teams.”

Hogg urged Indian fans not to put undue pressure on Kohli over his form as every sportsperson has his ups and downs.

“Even the great Sachin Tendulkar had ups and downs. When he has that right frame of mind and the pressure off his back, we have seen a dominant Virat Kohli,” he added.

Kohli finished as the leading run-getter in the 2022 T20 World Cup, scoring 296 runs in six innings at an average of 98.67 and a strike rate of 136.41.

Virat Kohli’s record in World Cups

Kohli has an impressive record in the World Cup. He has featured in three ODI World Cups so far and was part of the 2011 team that lifted the trophy at home. In 26 matches, he has scored 1030 runs at an average of 46.81, with two hundreds. His tons have come against Bangladesh in 2011 and Pakistan in 2015.

The 34-year-old has a terrific record in the T20 World Cup. In 27 matches, he has smashed 1141 runs at an average of 81.50, with a best of 89*. He scored 319 runs in six matches during the 2014 edition and 273 runs in five games in 2016.