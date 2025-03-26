“The best thing to happen to Indian cricket” - Yograj Singh makes a big statement on former India cricketer

Former Team India player Yograj Singh made a big statement about current India coach and former batter Gautam Gambhir, calling him the best thing to happen to Indian cricket. He did so on a podcast alongside former Punjab batter and Ranji player Taruwar Kohli.

Ad

Gambhir assumed the role of India's head coach in July of last year. Although he has found great success in T20Is, it is in the longer formats of the game (ODIs and Tests) where he has slumped a little bit, with a loss against Sri Lanka in an ODI series in 27 years and a home Test series defeat since 2012.

Gambhir, however, had added silverware to his cabinet, winning the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Speaking about Gambhir, the coach, Yograj Singh, had the following to say:

Ad

Trending

"Gautam is an excellent person. I think the best thing to happen to Indian cricket is Gautam. You won't get a person like that. You do well, you get praises, but when you don't do well, people get after your life. So such things happen."

Take a look at the video of the same below (from 1:46:58):

Ad

"You need to give him a free hand" - Yograj Singh on a slow start to Gambhir's coaching tenure

When Taruwar Kohli mentioned that Gautam Gambhir has had a slow start to his coaching tenure, Yograj said that he could turn it around soon, provided he is given a free hand. He said:

Ad

"He will turn it around like this, but you need to give him a free hand. He didn't remove Virat and Rohit but told them to get back to Ranji Trophy. Every player should play Ranji and Duleep Trophy, then you'll be in nick and fit. Because when you become a big player, you start to relax. That shouldn't happen till you retire. Like Sachin Tendulkar, that is why he was able to play until 42."

Gautam Gambhir most recently won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy with India, helping them win the competition after 12 years. His next assignment with India will be their upcoming tour of England, where the team will be aiming to win their first series since 2007.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news