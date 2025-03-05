"The best youngster in the world right now" - Fans react to Rachin Ravindra's century in NZ vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

By James Kuanal
Modified Mar 05, 2025 17:12 IST
Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra smashed his second century in 2025 Champions Trophy. [Getty Images and @wanjupvt on X]

Rachin Ravindra delivered with the bat in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5. The left-handed batter smashed his second century in the ongoing ICC event, reaching the triple-figure mark in 93 deliveries and hitting a six and 13 boundaries. The youngster had scored his first hundred of the tournament against Bangladesh in a group-stage clash.

It's worth mentioning that Ravindra had also smashed three centuries for the Kiwis in the 2023 ODI World Cup, helping his team reach the semifinal.

Fans on X lauded Rachin Ravindra for his excellence with the bat in the knockout match against the Proteas. One user wrote:

"Congratulations Rachin Ravindra for scoring a magnificent hundred. The best youngster in the world right now."

Another user wrote:

"Amazing stroke play, superbly constructed century from Rachin Ravindra - whataa player, second on this tournament."
A third user added:

"Rachin Ravindra now has 5 100s in 13 matches of ICC ODI tournaments."

Here are a few more reactions:

Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson help New Zealand dominate South Africa in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

A clinical batting display from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson ensured New Zealand dominated South Africa in the second 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. The duo put on a 174-run partnership for the second wicket. Ravindra perished after scoring 108 off 101 balls, caught behind by Heinrich Klassen off Kagiso Rabada's bowling.

At the time of writing, New Zealand were 212/2, with Kane Williamson (80 off 77) at the crease. Daryl Mitchell has joined him in the middle. Earlier, Will Young perished for 21 off 23, caught by Aiden Markram off Lungi Ngidi.

The Kiwis recently beat the Proteas by six wickets in a tri-series involving Pakistan at the same venue.

The winner of this contest will play the 2025 Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The Men in Blue beat Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal clash.

Follow the 2025 Champions Trophy NZ vs SA clash live score and updates here.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
