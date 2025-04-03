"The Bradmans from one to six were in single digits" - Basit Ali tears into Pakistan's abysmal performance in NZ vs PAK ODIs 2025

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali slammed the side for their dismal performance in the ongoing white-ball tour of New Zealand. Pakistan suffered a 1-4 hammering in the five-match T20I series, losing three out of the four games by massive margins.

They have fared no better in the ongoing three-match ODI series, suffering heavy defeats in the opening two encounters. With the series on the line, the Pakistan batters produced an abysmal display in the second ODI.

Chasing 293 for victory, they slipped to 32/5 with only Tayyab Tahir crossing double digits in the top six.

Speaking about Pakistan's horrific batting specifically in the second ODI and their overall performance on his YouTube channel, Basit stated (Via Hindustan Times):

"The Bradmans from one to six were in single digits apart from Tayyab Tahir. I feel that instead of playing the third match, Pakistan should say, 'You win, so let us go back to our home; we are homesick.' This is New Zealand's C team. I am surprised Naseem Shah didn't play. Pakistan shouldn't have scored 200-plus; we should have packed at 140."

He added:

"Pakistan team has betrayed us. I don't know what era of cricket we are playing. Pakistan made a strong comeback after Mitchell's dismissal but poor captaincy. This is not a Pakistan team; that's all I can say."

Pakistan has now lost seven consecutive ODIs against New Zealand, dating back to the final match of the home series in 2023.

"Pakistan's cricket starts with the name of Babar Azam and ends with it" - Basit Ali

Pakistan's batting has been over-reliant on Babar Azam to deliver the goods over the last several years [Credit: Getty]

Basit Ali questioned the talent pool in Pakistan cricket beyond star batter Babar Azam after their latest debacle in the ongoing tour of New Zealand. The side has struggled in all formats, with pre-semifinal exits in the last three white-ball ICC events and a bottom-placed finish in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) table.

"If we don't make decisions and improve our base, we will have to play qualifying rounds. We lost all 10 wickets to pacers (second NZ ODI). Talent has finished in Pakistan. Pakistan's cricket starts with the name of Babar Azam and ends with it," said Basit.

Despite his stellar overall ODI record, Babar has struggled for consistency in the last couple of years. He scored a brilliant 78 in the opening ODI against the Kiwis before being dismissed for just one in the second outing.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will look to salvage some pride and avoid a series whitewash with a win in the third New Zealand ODI at Mount Maunganui on April 5.

