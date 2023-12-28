"The broadcaster, media and social media will decide that" - Aakash Chopra on whether KL Rahul's century was one of the best knocks by an Indian

Aakash Chopra feels KL Rahul's century's presence among the best Test knocks by an Indian will depend on how the media promotes it.

Rahul scored 101 runs off 137 deliveries in India's first-innings total of 245 in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. The Proteas ended the second day's play on Wednesday (December 27) at 256/5, with a lead of 11 runs.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra lauded Rahul for scoring a fighting century and opined that extraneous factors will decide the quality of the knock. He elaborated (6:10):

"KL Rahul scored a century. Just remember, somebody batting at No. 6 as a keeper when the top order was dismissed early and then you have to bat with the tail and the tail doesn't contribute much, and despite that, you score a hundred. The team's total was 245 and KL Rahul scored a century in that."

The former India opener added:

"It was a very special knock. Someone asked me on X whether this will go down as one of the best knocks by an Indian player. I said the broadcaster, media and social media will decide that because whichever thing is played up more becomes very important these days, and I think that is what is going to happen."

Rahul became the first visiting batter to score two Test centuries in Centurion. The Karnataka batter's two Test centuries in the Rainbow Nation is the joint second-most by an Indian, on par with Virat Kohli. Sachin Tendulkar leads the pack with five hundreds.

"He has played an almost flawless knock" - Aakash Chopra lauds Dean Elgar's century

Dean Elgar scored an unbeaten 140 on Day 2 of the Centurion Test. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra reckons India posted a below-par score and that Dean Elgar's unbeaten century has compounded their problems. He said (7:10):

"The team (India) scored 245, which in my opinion, was slightly less. At least 300 runs were required here. You were slightly behind and then Dean Elgar came in front of you. He has played an almost flawless knock and he is still there."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator feels the visitors would remain in the game if they bowl out South Africa close to 300. He explained:

"However, Temba Bavuma might not bat. So you can assume that they are not five but six down, and therefore you are only a wicket away from reaching the tail, and then you can wrap up things quickly. A lead close to 50 is affordable. If the lead is 100-110, I feel India will get stuck."

Chopra picked Prasidh Krishna's failure to find his rhythm as one of India's stumbling blocks. He added that Rohit Sharma and company also committed a tactical error by starting with Krishna and Shardul Thakur in the post-lunch session.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Is KL Rahul's century one of the best knocks by an Indian in Test cricket? Yes No 0 votes