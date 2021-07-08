“The captain who made India believe” - Twitterati wishes Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President turns 49

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly turns 49 today. Ganguly is regarded as one of the finest leaders India has ever produced and was also a fantastic batsman, especially in the limited-overs version of the game.

Ganguly led the country in 49 Tests out of which India won 21 and lost 13. The former captain is credited with being the leader who made the team believe that they can win away from home. In one-dayers, Ganguly captained India in 146 matches out of which they collected 76 victories. Under Ganguly, India finished runners-up in the 2000 ICC Knockout tournament as well as the 2003 World Cup final.

As a batsman, Sourav Ganguly scored 7212 runs in 113 Tests and 11363 runs in 311 ODIs. He averaged over 40 in both formats of the game and scored a total of 38 international hundreds. With his medium pace, he also claimed 132 international wickets.

The cricket fraternity and fans wished Ganguly on his 49th birthday. Here is a compilation of some Twitter wishes:

My best wishes to you dada @SGanguly99 The Indian cricket will forever be grateful to you, thank you for bringing out the best in everything! Your passion towards cricket will always be an inspiration for generations to come! #HappyBirthdayDada — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 8, 2021

When Dada led you on to the field, you somehow felt taller. Happy Birthday to the captain who patted your back when you did well and put a hand around your shoulder when you didn’t. #DadaBornleader @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/FVRaHySnFI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2021

Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 . May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never-ending bliss. Wishing you a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/O2SXZjHaMp — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2021

Few could match Dada ka Junoon, Dada ka Iraada .

May you be in good health and spirits always Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/6Ogg6LLN5z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2021

He took charge of Indian cricket in its darkest hour and led Indian cricket to a new dawn. Happy Birthday to the ultimate leader of men @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EUo6FjylQv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 8, 2021

#HappyBirthdayDada.

Stopped watching cricket after dada annouced retirement. Waited for every year ipl , to watch him play . The play , style , the energy, the aura created by him cant be recreated.

Some left captaincy for their personal

Performance . (1/2). #SouravGanguly. pic.twitter.com/lEnOt9qSRJ — Sourav Ganguly fan (@Yash_c7) July 7, 2021

#SouravGanguly

#HappyBirthdayDada Old memories when india won final against England loards natwest series in 2002@SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/hhxTgSPA4N — Michael Scofield (@ScofieldReddy) July 7, 2021

🇮🇳 HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DADA! Thank you for changing the face of Indian cricket and showing us the way forward, @SGanguly99 ❤️



👊🏼 Dada's Bharat Army Forever!



📸 Getty • #souravganguly #happybirthdaysouravganguly #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/01YMmEgY2S — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 7, 2021

Saurav Ganguly Is Not Just A Name, It's An Emotion!



Captains & Players Will Come & Go But Dada's Impact Will Be Always There On Every Generation.



Happy Birthday to The Man Who Changed The Face Of Indian Cricket ❤#SouravGanguly#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/KJfM2Howcz — Deepak Khatri (@Deepakkhatri812) July 8, 2021

Happy birthday to BCCI president @SGanguly99 #Dada🎂🎂. I still remember he takes off his shirt in Lord's it's epic pic of him😂😂 A great batsman in my childhood days.#HappyBirthdayDada #SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/RQnDU7AHq1 — Revanth Goud (@Revanth_Goud8) July 8, 2021

👉 The Captain who thought aggression to Indian cricket



👉 The Captain who made us believe that we can win



👉 The Captain who Sacrificed his Place for youngsters



👉 He is none other than Our 'Royal Bengal Tiger 🐯 aka "DADA"🙏#HappyBirthdayDada #SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/nAi2ThsV5u — Srikanth 🇮🇳 (@Cricket_lover31) July 8, 2021

FEARLESS = @SGanguly99



Tookover captaincy in difficult circumstances

Stood toe to toe against the mighty English and Australians.

Sticked with his decisions irrespective of any criticisms.



A true torch bearer of Indian Cricket.#HappyBirthdayDADA #Dadagiri #SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/5VWjgHHGiU — ʟᴜᴍɪ ᴀᴢᴀʟᴇᴀ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@panitweets) July 8, 2021

No one hit sixes better than #SouravGanguly

In world cricket #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/QBbbJWd63Z — Avinash Kumar 🐍#HappyBirthdayDada (@mr_gentlemanAvi) July 8, 2021

Sourav Ganguly: The man credited with transforming Indian cricket

According to many cricket pundits, Ganguly’s biggest contribution to Indian cricket was pulling them out of turmoil in the wake of the 2000 match-fixing scandal. The former Bengal cricketer took over as Indian captain the same year and built a team of match-winners from scratch.

It was under Ganguly that youngsters like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and MS Dhoni flourished. All of the above-mentioned cricketers made key contributions when India lifted the World Cup in 2011, with Dhoni in charge of the team.

One of Sourav Ganguly’s finest moments as a leader came when he led India to a 2-1 Test series win over the mighty Australians at home. The victory ended the Steve Waugh-led side’s record run of 16 consecutive Test wins.

In 2002, he was again in charge when India lifted the Natwest Trophy at Lord’s, with Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif featuring in a match-winning partnership. Sourav Ganguly’s shirt-waving at the Lord’s balcony after India’s famous win remains one of the most iconic celebrations in international cricket.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra