“The collapse was like cycles falling one after the other on a stand” - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan’s batting in Ahmedabad

Former batter Aakash Chopra compared Pakistan’s shocking batting collapse in the 2023 World Cup match against India to cycles falling one after the other on a stand. He also questioned Pakistan’s intent with the willow, pointing out that they have not hit a single six in the powerplay so far.

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Pakistan were reasonably placed at 155/2 in the 30th over. However, they suffered a shocking collapse and lost eight wickets for 36 runs to get bowled out for 191 in 42.5 overs.

While discussing Pakistan’s batting performance [5:45] in the match against India on his YouTube channel, Chopra termed their batting methods as archaic.

“It has been 1273 balls in the powerplay without hitting a six - this is the story of Pakistan. Their style of play is looking very archaic. Babar scored his first ODI fifty against India, but couldn’t really capitalize. The collapse was like cycles falling one after the other on a stand,” he elaborated.

Skipper Babar top-scored for Pakistan with 50 off 58 balls, while keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan contributed 49 off 69 deliveries.

Babar Azam rues Pakistan’s shocking batting collapse

Reflecting on Pakistan’s defeat, skipper Babar admitted that the batting collapse of 36 runs for eight wickets cost them dearly. He stated that they were looking to post a total in the region of 280-290.

The Pakistan skipper said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

"We started well, good partnership. We just planned to play normal cricket and build partnerships. Suddenly, there was a collapse and we could not finish well. Not good for us, the way we started, our target was 280-290 but the collapse cost us. The total was not good. We are not up to the mark with the new ball."

Babar and company will next face Australia in Bengaluru on October 20. As for India, they will next take on Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.