"The communication between us is so good that we can point out each other's mistakes" - Shaheen Shah Afridi on his camaraderie with Haris Rauf

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has opened up on his close bond with fellow fast bowler Haris Rauf. Shaheen revealed that the communication between them is strong to the extent that they help improve one another's game by pointing out their mistakes freely.

Shaheen and Rauf have undoubtedly been the backbone of Pakistan's bowling attack in the last few years, especially in white-ball cricket. While the former makes the new ball talk with his searing in-swinging yorkers, Rauf rattles the batters with his raw pace with the old ball.

Speaking in a video uploaded by the PCB's official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Shaheen underlined that Rauf's role in ODI cricket is not at all easy, given the ball doesn't swing when he comes to bowl. However, he 23-year-old lauds the right-arm speedster for his tireless efforts.

He said:

"If we talk of one-day cricket, Haris Rauf's role is challenging because ball doesn't swing much and you have to contain with the old ball. However, Rauf has provided breakthroughs in that stage on several occasions. Since Rauf joined the team, he has been very effective and wants to give his best with the ball and on the field. We started playing in 2018 and we featured for Lahore Qalandars and Pakistan team. I think the communication between us is so good that we can point out each other's mistakes freely. I think that is called a team game."

The sppedster also praised Naseem Shah for learning things faster than most, saying:

"Naseem Shah has also delivered as soon as he came into the team and deserves all the recognition. The best thing about him is he learns things quickly and plays the game smartly."

While Naseem's prowess with the ball is known, the youngster also showcased his ability with the bat against Afghanistan in the second ODI of a recent series, helping his side chase down 301.

Shaheen Shah Afridi laments missing last year's Asia Cup

Having missed Asia Cup 2022 due to injury issues, Shaheen hopes Pakistan's preparations allow them to lift the coveted trophy.

Afridi said:

"I missed the last Asia Cup edition and I hope the preparations we have had, we have played well in Tests. Even though we had a significant gap, but a few of them got busy with franchise cricket. We also played one-dayers after that, so the preparation has been on point. Hopefully, we play well and lift the Asia Cup trophy."

The pacer also underlined that they try to play for one another and suggested that they are more like a family, adding:

"See, cricket is a team game and everyone has performed throughout in their capacity. We spent more time one another than our own families, so we play for one another and we try to do everything for the team. We want to give as much happiness to the people of our country."

Pakistan opened their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a 238-run win over Nepal and will face India on Saturday in Kandy in their second match of the competition.