"The consistency of the Zak Crawley nick behind to slips is outstanding, generational talent" - Twitter does not hold back after yet another poor outing by the opener in IND vs ENG fifth Test 

Zak Crawley was dismissed for 9 in the first innings at Edgbaston on Day 2
Gokul Nair
ANALYST
Modified Jul 02, 2022 06:41 PM IST

England's opening batter Zak Crawley once again had a short stint at the crease, prolonging his dry spell of runs with the bat. He scored nine off 17 deliveries in the first innings on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test against India earlier today (July 2).

Trailing by India's first innings tally of 416 runs, the 24-year-old opened the innings alongside Alex Lees. England's opening woes continued as the duo only put on 16 for the first wicket before Lees was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

The stand-in Indian skipper struck once again on his first delivery after the lunch break to send Crawley back. The opener attempted a half-hearted drive outside the off-stump, only to get an edge. Shubman Gill safely pouched it at third slip to sink England to 27-2.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on yet another disappointing performance. Here are some of the best reactions:

Zak Crawley - insert copy and paste comments on the majority of his Test innings dismissals.#ENGvsNZ
Most of England Cricket Twitter waiting for Crawley to be dropped.#ENGvIND https://t.co/k5FapZ3S9q
At the moment, Crawley is a walking wicket. Dont know for how long England can continue with him. #ENGvIND
Zak Crawley failing again? Didn't see that coming 🙄 There's loyalty in keeping on picking him and stupidity. He looks shot and it's not helping him to keep picking him #ENGvIND #bbccricket
Crawley against good bowlers https://t.co/cx3tkHcZfh
Watching Zak Crawley reminds me of playing my brother at Brian Lara Cricket without telling him the controls. #ENGvIND
Ben stokes please give up with the Zak Crawley project
Can’t wait for Crawley to keep getting out done by good bowling vs SA later this summer too. #ENGvIND
How does Zak Crawley seriously get a game! Woeful! I sense a collapse coming 150 at the most here #ENGvIND
I'm all for backing someone. But Zak Crawley has failed all too often and is dismissed in a similar fashion almost every day. No one, including Crawley, benefits from being in team. He's not even in Kent's best 3 top order batsmen. Put him out of his misery #ENGvIND #Cricket
Zak Crawley is so fluke.. still wandering how did he manage to score 260 against Pakistan 😭😭
If Lees and Crawley are the best openers we have , I’m going to give my bat an oil 🤷‍♂️🤨 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏
The police need to arrest Zak Crawley for driving without due care and attention.
The consistency of the Zak Crawley nick behind to slips is outstanding, generational talent
Seriously there’s about 15 openers in this country better than Crawley, enough is enough now #ENGvIND
Following the loss of the openers, Ollie Pope and Joe Root are out in the middle facing the new ball against a rampant Indian pace attack. England were placed 31-2 before rain interrupted play for the second time on Day 2 of the rescheduled fifth Test of the series.

Zak Crawley has only scored one fifty in the last 11 innings

Crawley, who has been given a long rope by the team management, initially held the No. 3 spot before being promoted during the Ashes last year. The 24-year-old began well with a fifty in the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He followed it up with a promising hundred on the tour of the Caribbean.

However, he was far from his best in the recently concluded series against New Zealand at home. He only scored 87 runs across the three Tests and was only able to register double figures on two occasions.

Representing Kent at the domestic level, the batter averages 30.19 in first-class cricket after playing 74 matches. He came into the spotlight after a stellar 267 against Pakistan in 2020 at Old Trafford, Manchester. After his career-best knock, he went through a very dry spell where he went 17 innings without a half-century.

