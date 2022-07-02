"The consistency of the Zak Crawley nick behind to slips is outstanding, generational talent" - Twitter does not hold back after yet another poor outing by the opener in IND vs ENG fifth Test 

England's opening batter Zak Crawley once again had a short stint at the crease, prolonging his dry spell of runs with the bat. He scored nine off 17 deliveries in the first innings on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test against India earlier today (July 2).
Trailing by India's first innings tally of 416 runs, the 24-year-old opened the innings alongside Alex Lees. England's opening woes continued as the duo only put on 16 for the first wicket before Lees was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.
The stand-in Indian skipper struck once again on his first delivery after the lunch break to send Crawley back. The opener attempted a half-hearted drive outside the off-stump, only to get an edge. Shubman Gill safely pouched it at third slip to sink England to 27-2.
Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on yet another disappointing performance. Here are some of the best reactions:
Following the loss of the openers, Ollie Pope and Joe Root are out in the middle facing the new ball against a rampant Indian pace attack. England were placed 31-2 before rain interrupted play for the second time on Day 2 of the rescheduled fifth Test of the series.
Zak Crawley has only scored one fifty in the last 11 innings
Crawley, who has been given a long rope by the team management, initially held the No. 3 spot before being promoted during the Ashes last year. The 24-year-old began well with a fifty in the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He followed it up with a promising hundred on the tour of the Caribbean.
However, he was far from his best in the recently concluded series against New Zealand at home. He only scored 87 runs across the three Tests and was only able to register double figures on two occasions.
Representing Kent at the domestic level, the batter averages 30.19 in first-class cricket after playing 74 matches. He came into the spotlight after a stellar 267 against Pakistan in 2020 at Old Trafford, Manchester. After his career-best knock, he went through a very dry spell where he went 17 innings without a half-century.