"The current light rule is too soft" - Allan Border unimpressed by frustrating Day 1 of 3rd Test between Australia and South Africa

Former Australian captain Allan Border has questioned the bad light rule after play was interrupted due to the same on multiple occasions during the third Test against South Africa in Sydney. Border feels the players go off far too frequently and easily, as the current rules are soft.

Overcast conditions at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) saw the first day's play between Australia and South Africa halt at 2:30 pm local time on Wednesday, January 4.

Rain further delayed the resumption, with rules stating that play cannot be resumed until the umpires' light meter reading reads better than when play was first called off.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Border stated:

"The current light rule is too soft. We come off too easily. I think it’s something the game has to look at much more closely."

Former Aussie batter Mark Waugh also believes play should have continued as the floodlights were on and suggested that the Australian batters didn't struggle to see the ball. He explained:

"I’d like to change the rules. I’m saying once the lights are on we stay on, simple as that. I really don’t understand. If it was a pink ball, we’d be on there, if it was a red ball, ok it’s not perfect, it’s an outdoor sport, sometimes the light favors one side over the other.

"The ICC need to look at the crowd here, there’s 30,000 people here. Did Australia look like they couldn’t see the ball when they were batting? I think they saw it ok."

After the rain stopped, play was scheduled to resume at 3:45 pm. However, the lighting reading proved worse than what it was an hour ago. The umpires waved the players off, waiting on the sidelines for play to begin.

Anrich Nortje removes Marnus Labuschagne but Australia finish Day 1 on top

Marnus Labuschagne scored 79 off 151 balls. (Credits: Getty)

After play resumed at 4:45 pm and lasted only 15 minutes, Anrich Nortje dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, who nicked one to Kyle Verreynne behind the stumps.

Seconds later, both sides trudged off the ground again as the umpires told them to.

Labuschagne's wicket ended a 135-run stand between him and Usman Khawaja that was stitched after Nortje removed David Warner in the fourth over. Australia, leading the three-match series by a 2-0 margin, chose to bat first and made two changes, with Ashton Agar and Matt Renshaw replacing the injured duo of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc.

The Proteas also made two changes, bringing in Heinrich Klassen and Simon Harmer for Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi, respectively.

