"The day before 2024 T20 World Cup final, I was praying slightly" - R Ashwin recalls his desperation to see Team India end ICC trophy drought

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recalled how anxious he was ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa as the team made another attempt to end their dreaded decade-long trophy drought. The Men in Blue struggled to win ICC silverware after the 2013 Champions Trophy success in England.

Team India have now won the 2025 Champions Trophy on top of the 2024 T20 World Cup to mark a reign of absolute dominance. The Men in Blue also had a dominant run in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, but lost the final to Australia. If not for that defeat, India would have held all three white-ball titles simultaneously.

Ashwin explained how crucial the 2024 T20 World Cup win was, since it completely unleashed India from being a side who always stumbled in the knockout stages.

"The day before the 2024 T20 World Cup Final, I was praying slightly to let India win somehow because we had not won only. We were reaching the finals, and it was a case of so close, yet so far. This time, it was written all over, the pressure completely was on New Zealand," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin added that the phase where India struggled to win a trophy was accompanied by poor luck, and very close matches, especially in the knockout stages.

"We could not win a title all those years because of luck, because we were a quality team. We could have won a lot more in the last 10 years. There were a lot of close games, but now this is an amazing feeling. I told right after the T20 World Cup that we are going to win two or three on the bounce. I did not doubt that even for a second," Ashwin added.

The 2023 ODI World Cup final loss remains India's sole defeat across the last three ICC events. Much like the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma and Co. clinched the 2025 Champions Trophy by being unbeaten throughout the campaign.

"What would GG have been going through?" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Team India head coach delivering under pressure

Numerous reports suggested that Gautam Gambhir's future as Team India head coach hinged on how the squad would fare at the 2025 Champions Trophy. The former player was under the spotlight after Team India slipped in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, eventually being eliminated from the finals race.

"Think from GG's point of view, what would GG have been going through? Losing a series to New Zealand at home, and losing a few since then, but a solid decision after that. Another huge factor is that India won a world tournament without Jasprit Bumrah," Ashwin opined

"I think the world, as a cricketing fraternity, will take some time to catch up with the Indian team because if they are going to go on this flow, and if we keep finding bowlers, then it will take some catching. This Champions Trophy is completely dedicated to the bowlers. Playing without Jasprit Bumrah, hats off to them," he continued.

Team India's bowling unit, headlined by four spinners played a pivotal role in the title win. Varun Chakaravarthy and Mohammad Shami ended as the joint second-highest wicket-takers of the competition, placed only behind Matt Henry.

