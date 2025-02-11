“The most destructive opening batter” - Sunil Gavaskar’s huge claim on veteran Indian batter ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has praised skipper Rohit Sharma as the most destructive opener in world cricket after his match-winning century in the second ODI against England in Cuttack. Facing immense pressure due to a lack of form over the past few months, Rohit silenced the critics with a breathtaking 119 off 90 deliveries.

His heroics helped India comfortably chase down 305 and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the best-of-three series. Rohit's timely return to form augurs well for Team India as they head into the all-important Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

In his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar hailed Rohit, while highlighting his importance to India's chances at the global event.

"Rohit is perhaps the most destructive opening batter in the one-day game, and his striking form is a vital ingredient if India are hoping to regain the Trophy that they won way back in 2013. Not many batters have hit multiple double-hundreds in this format, and Rohit is one of those rare batters who has done so," wrote Gavaskar.

He added:

"Rohit Sharma hitting a sparkling century was perhaps even more reason for celebration than India winning the match and, with it, another one-day series, against England. Cricket is a team game for sure, but it’s also important, especially ahead of a world tournament like the ICC Champions Trophy, for the lead actors to show that they are in good form and raring to go."

It was Rohit's 32nd ODI century and the first in the format since the Afghanistan clash of the 2023 World Cup. The Men in Blue will go for a clean sweep in the final ODI against England in Ahmedabad on February 12.

"He is able to make good decisions while under pressure" - Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit was back to his best as a batter and captain in the Cuttack ODI [Credit: Getty]

Sunil Gavaskar believes Rohit Sharma's return to the form with the bat should help his captaincy in the upcoming Champions Trophy. Before the Cuttack century, the 37-year-old had gone 10 innings across formats without a 20+ score, averaging a dismal seven in that stretch.

"The reason it is also crucial for the captain of the team to be in form is that he is able to make good decisions while under pressure. Tough situations require bold calls, and if a captain is doing well personally, then he is not thinking of the ramifications of a bold tactical move going wrong," wrote Gavaskar in the aforementioned column.

He continued:

"The move works again because when a captain is in great touch, the gut feel, which is an important part of taking the decision, turns right more often than not."

Rohit Sharma's men are placed in Group A, along with Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh in the eight-team Champions Trophy. Their tournament opener will be against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

