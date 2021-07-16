"The dirt from his mind is disgusting!"- Fans slam Abdul Razzaq for his sexist remarks on Nida Dar

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has received criticism for his recent sexist remarks about Pakistan Women all-rounder Nida Dar in a show. Razzaq has been known in the past as someone who tends to pass controversial statements, but this time he went too far and was deservedly called out.

In a show on Neo News in Pakistan, Razzaq and Dar were both invited as guests. In one of the segments of the show, the topic of women in sports was brought up for discussion.

While Nida Dar was explaining how passionate she is about playing the sport, Razzaq began interjecting with his own absurd opinions. He first passed stereotypical comments, remarking that women's cricketers try hard to become as successful as men's cricketers.

He went on to pass more misogynistic comments on Nida Dar's appearance and also on how hard her hands had become playing the game. Razzaq also said women's cricketers lose the will to marry once they completely consume themselves in cricket.

"Their field is as such. When they become cricketers, they strive to be as equal as their male counterparts, if not better than them. They want to prove that not only men, but they can also do it as well. The feeling [to get married] is gone [by the time they excel]. If you shake her hands, you won't even feel she’s a girl."

Here is a video of the same:

Shameful ridicule of a young cricket player by Abdul Razzaq. When you have played for the national team & have some level of respect, you should use that to encourage young cricketers, especially women, instead of shaming them based on gender stereotypes.pic.twitter.com/CtemldIcNb — Usama Khilji (@UsamaKhilji) July 14, 2021

Twitterati slams Abdul Razzaq for sexist comments

Fans on Twitter were shocked to hear what Abdul Razzaq had to say about women's cricket. They felt that for a player who has represented Pakistan at the highest level, his statements were pathetic and condemned his words.

They also slammed him for his stereotypical comments. Here's what the fans had to say:

Abdul Razzaq telling Nida Dar she looks manly is exactly the reason why I have grown up with body image issues. I have severe trauma from body shaming and these cheap people are the reason why we are still in that frame of mind and get conscious. Atleast I do. He should apologis — Sehr Rushmeen (@rushmeentweets) July 14, 2021

Abdul Razzaq, Noman Ijaz and everyone else sitting on that show should be ashamed of themselves. Nida held her own despite having to sit through that condescending conversation. All power to her. https://t.co/BDolvi1tZV — Zainub Razvi (@zainubrazvi) July 15, 2021

Nida Dar is one of Pakistan's finest cricketers. Abdul Razzaq and these others gang up to try to reduce her to marriage, hairstyles and femininity. Shows that women can be national heroes but will still be measured up against traditional societal expectations and gender roles. https://t.co/iX9eKiNQdI — Shiza Malik (@Shiza__Malik) July 15, 2021

A very poor show by Abdul Razzaq in a TV program in which he said something unworthy of his status about cricketer Nida Dar. Kudos to the lady for not responding & just ignoring his comments. It’s sad Razzaq’s exposure to international cricket has not made him learn etiquettes. — Abdul Majeed Khan Marwat (@koolkopper) July 15, 2021

Abdul Razzaq did some PCB shows before where most people were pleasantly surprised by his good sense of humor, that probably got to him. Celebrities like him need to keep educating themselves of the current trends and have a good PR company behind them to avoid such disasters. — Ahsan (@ahsanzawar) July 15, 2021

Abdul Razzaq was a failed cricketer and he wants to trash women cricketers. What a joke! https://t.co/A5inaKkq2e — Pannivaal Thiagu (@Mylaporean1) July 15, 2021

Feminism, Pakistan style

2nd class former Pakistani all rounder talking sh!t about a women's player who takes her sport seriously. #AbdulRazzaq #NidaDar pic.twitter.com/0Hdc1bTRqv — Adolf Niggler (@AakramakLaunda) July 15, 2021

I always thought of him as simple guy with reasonable mindset.. but since last few interviews the dirt which came out of his mind and mouth is disgusting https://t.co/qOXKHsRdwy — Tatom (@tatom2k) July 14, 2021

It remains to be seen whether Abdul Razzaq will apologize for his comments that were in poor taste and made Nida Dar uncomfortable on national television.

