"The energy was not seen in his footwork" - Parthiv Patel on Rohit Sharma's dismissal on Day 3 of the 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Parthiv Patel reckons Rohit Sharma's slightly lazy footwork contributed to his dismissal on Day 3 of the second Test between India and England.

Rohit was bowled for 13 as India posted 255 in their second innings in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, February 4. England ended the day at 67/1, needing a further 332 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Patel noted that Rohit, unlike Shubman Gill, didn't seem proactive from the start of the day. He said:

"The way he was batting against Joe Root in the first over, we didn't see the proactiveness that was seen in Shubman Gill's batting. The energy was not seen in his footwork."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter observed that James Anderson took advantage of Rohit's slightly circumspect approach. He explained:

"He could have easily placed the ball and taken a single but that got carried forward and that is why Jimmy Anderson deceived him. The way he got out, you see a technical error. He did an initial movement and after that, we didn't see any movement."

Patel blamed a technical flaw for the Indian skipper's dismissal. He elaborated:

"Generally, one movement is followed by another movement. Either you use your back foot or you take your front foot further forward but you didn't see any foot movement from Rohit Sharma after the first movement."

Rohit played a maiden over off Joe Root's bowling at the start of the third day's play. He was bowled off the second ball he faced in the next over from Anderson before he could even add a run to his overnight score.

"It wasn't an unplayable delivery" - Parthiv Patel on James Anderson's ball to dismiss Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was beaten all ends up by James Anderson. [P/C: BCCI]

Parthiv Patel claimed that Rohit Sharma's lack of footwork made James Anderson's delivery seem unplayable. He stated:

"The ball was definitely good and was at a good spot as well, but if he had used his feet a little more and gone a little further forward, he probably could have played that ball. It wasn't an unplayable delivery."

Rohit hasn't had a great run in the ongoing series against England. He has aggregated 90 runs at an underwhelming average of 22.50 in four innings, with a 39-run knock in the second innings of the first Test in Hyderabad being his best effort.

