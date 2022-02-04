"The entire nation should be proud of this" - Sachin Tendulkar on India being the first team to play 1000 ODIs

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has spoken about India being the first nation to play 1000 matches in the ODI format. The Men In Blue will complete the milestone when they step out for the first ODI against the West Indies on 6 February.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Sachin Tendulkar has been part of India's 200th, 300th, 400th, 500th, 600th, 700th and 800th ODI. India played their 100th ODI before Sachin's debut, 900th and now 1000th ODI after his retirement. Sachin Tendulkar has been part of India's 200th, 300th, 400th, 500th, 600th, 700th and 800th ODI. India played their 100th ODI before Sachin's debut, 900th and now 1000th ODI after his retirement.

India played their first ODI in 1974, against England at Leeds. They lost the fixture by four wickets but it paved the way for the team to compete in the new format.

Sachin extended his best wishes to the team ahead of the special occasion and said that the entire nation should be proud of the achievement. Speaking on the 100MB app, the former player said:

"I want to say it is an achievement for all of us and the entire nation should be proud of this and hope Indian cricket continues to grow from strength to strength. I wish them all the very best for the coming series and especially for the 1000th ODI."

Sachin Tendulkar was part of the 500th ODI that Team India played. Playing against England in the 2002 NatWest series at the Riverside Ground, the ace batter scored an unbeaten century before the contest was washed out.

"India playing the 1000th ODI is a huge milestone" - Sachin Tendulkar

India have registered 518 wins and have suffered 431 losses in the format in the 48-year span. In 2019, the team became the second nation after Australia to register 500 wins in ODI cricket.

The iconic cricketer further added that it's important not to forget about the efforts of those who have been part of the ODI circuit over the years.

"India playing the 1000th ODI is a huge milestone," said the 48-year-old. "The first ODI was played in 1974, it was only possible because of the past cricketers, current cricketers, the past and current board members. And not to forget the most important people, our Indian cricket team well-wishers, from the past generations and the ones who are today with us."

1st ODI on 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing it's 1000th ODI. Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat.



#INDvsWI #teamindia We are all set to host West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022.1st ODI on 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing it's 1000th ODI. Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat. We are all set to host West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022.1st ODI on 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing it's 1000th ODI. Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat.@BCCI#INDvsWI #teamindia https://t.co/OUD7nipQZr

Team India will take on West Indies in the first of the three ODIs on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The fixture will mark Rohit Sharma's first match as full-time captain of the ODI team.

