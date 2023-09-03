“The execution from Virat Kohli was not good” - Wasim Jaffer analyzes Indian batter’s dismissal in Asia Cup 2023 match vs Pakistan

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer opined that poor execution led to Virat Kohli’s dismissal in the Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2.

The much-hyped India-Pakistan match did not produce a result due to rain. The Men in Blue won the toss and batted first. They posted a competitive 266 in 48.5 overs. India got off to a poor start as Rohit Sharma (11) and Kohli (4) were cleaned up by Shaheen Afridi.

Kohli tried to punch a short of length delivery outside off without moving his feet and ended up dragging the ball back onto his stumps. Sharing his thoughts on the Indian batter’s dismissal, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo that Kohli could have dealt with the delivery in a better manner. He commented:

“He tried to play with an angled bat towards third man. The ball stopped a bit and then he got that inside edge. Maybe if he would have played it straighter, the dismissal might not have taken place.”

Jaffer elaborated that when the ball swings and seams a little, playing with an angled bat becomes dangerous. He explained:

“When the ball is coming onto the bat nicely, they you can easily score runs towards third man. But when the ball is moving around, there are chances that it can jag back and hit the stumps. The execution from Virat Kohli was not good.”

Following Kohli’s dismissal, India also lost Shreyas Iyer for 14 and Shubman Gill for 10. A fifth-wicket stand of 138 between Ishan Kishan (82 off 81) and Hardik Pandya (87 off 90) lifted India as they ended up posting 266.

“Rohit Sharma didn’t see that coming” - Robin Uthappa praises Shaheen Afridi for setting up Indian captain

Before Kohli, Afridi also knocked over Indian captain Rohit with a beauty. The Pakistan left-armer got a couple of deliveries to move away and then brought one back in to catch the Indian opener off guard. According to Robin Uthappa, Afridi set up Rohit brilliantly and the Indian captain had no answer.

“It was unbelievable planning. The first two deliveries pitched and went away. The third ball pitched at the same length and came in. No batter would expect such deliveries in one-day matches. You expect such deliveries in Test matches. Rohit Sharma didn’t see that coming and [it was] exceptionally well bowled. Maybe 15/10 for execution on that particular delivery,” Uthappa commented.

Afridi ended with figures of 4/35, while fellow pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah claimed three each. The match, however, was called off as Pakistan did not get a chance to bat due to rain.