"The fighter, The crisis man" - Fans erupt as Mohammad Rizwan helps Pakistan create history with record-breaking chase in World Cup clash vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan struck a sensational century to help his side chase down a record-breaking total in World Cup history on Tuesday. Inspired by his knock, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the eighth match of the 2023 World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Sri Lanka batted first in the contest after winning the toss and notched up a mammoth total of 344/9 in 50 overs. Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) starred for the Lankans.

Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka then dismissed Imam-ul-Haq (12) and Babar Azam (10) cheaply to reduce Pakistan to 37/2 in 7.2 overs in a steep chase. Mohammad Rizwan walked in at this tricky situation and played a blinder under pressure.

Initially, he weathered the storm as Sri Lankan bowlers were bowling well. He gradually shifted gears and timed his knock to perfection to help Pakistan reach home. His 131* (121) comprised three sixes and eight fours.

Fans heaped praise on Mohammad Rizwan after witnessing his special knock against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Here are some of the best reactions on X:

I think the way Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique played, they helped us win with their partnership: Babar Azam

At the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Babar Azam reserved special praise for centurions Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan for putting on a match-winning partnership when their team was in a tricky position.

Reflecting on the win, Babar said:

"All credit to the boys. Abdullah and Rizwan, the way they built the pressure and put pressure on Sri Lanka, it was great. We weren't up to the mark in the first 20-30 overs. Credit to Mendis, he played an outstanding innings. We finished well, credit to the bowlers."

He added:

"First World Cup for him (Shafique). He looked good in the nets and I decided to play him. He has the hunger for runs. I think the way Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique played they helped us win with their partnership. Good for us, that the middle order has stepped up when things got tough.

"(On the Hyderabad crowd) Thank you so much for the support over the last week and a half."

Pakistan will next face their arch-rivals India on Saturday (October 14) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will commence at 2.00 pm IST.