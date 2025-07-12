"THE FINEST OF THIS ERA" - Fans react as KL Rahul smashes a century in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

KL Rahul starred with the bat on Day 3 of the third Test between India and England at Lord’s on Saturday, July 12. The right-handed batter scored 100 runs off 177 balls with the help of 13 boundaries. It was his second Test ton at the iconic venue, fourth in England, and 10th century overall in the longest format.
During his knock, Rahul shared a crucial 141-run partnership with Rishabh Pant for the fourth wicket. Shoaib Bashir eventually dismissed him, caught behind in the slip by Harry Brook, following his gutsy hundred.
With yet another century, Rahul continued his purple patch in the ongoing series, having scored 42 & 137 (Headingley) and 55 (Edgbaston).
Fans on X lauded KL Rahul for his gritty century. One user wrote:
"KL RAHUL - THE FINEST OF THIS ERA"
Another user commented:
"The man who delivers when it matters most — away from home."
A third user added:
"WHAT SUPERB INNING BY MR. DEPENDABLE."
Here are a few more reactions:
England fight back against India with Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul's wickets
England fought back against India by dismissing Rishabh Pant (run out) and KL Rahul within a gap of 10 deliveries on Day 3 of the third Test. Pant, in particular, perished for 74 runs off 112 balls, comprising two sixes and eight boundaries.
At the time of writing, the tourists were 255/5 after 69 overs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. They are trailing by 132 runs in their first innings.
Batting first, the hosts put up 387 in their first innings. Joe Root top-scored with 104 off 199 balls, comprising 10 boundaries. Meanwhile, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse contributed half-centuries. Skipper Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope were equally handy with 44 runs apiece. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for India, finishing with a fifer. Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy also shared two wickets each.
The five-match Test series is currently level at 1-1. England won the opening game by five wickets at Headingley before India staged a comeback with a thumping 336-run victory in the second Test at Edgbaston.
Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live scores and updates here.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news