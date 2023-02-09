"The first decision was also very important" - Irfan Pathan lauds Rohit Sharma's captaincy in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Irfan Pathan has lauded Rohit Sharma's proactive captaincy on the first day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia were bowled out for 177 after opting to bat first on Day 1 of the first Test in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. Rohit then remained unbeaten on 56 at the close of play as India finished the day at 77/1.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about his thoughts on Rohit Sharma's proactive captaincy while rotating his bowlers and in his field settings, to which he responded:

"He was doing that regularly. The first decision was also very important, the DRS decision, because he could have refused it there as a captain as only one second was left, but he took it at the last second."

The former Indian all-rounder added that Rohit seemed to have been eagerly waiting for the series, elaborating:

"After that, he brought Ashwin from the opposite end from where he started. We saw regular changes in the fast bowling. The activeness was seen a lot today, it was clear how intently he was wanting for this series to start so that he can captain and win India the game."

The ongoing Nagpur Test is just Rohit's third game as India's skipper in the longest format. He has a 100 percent record as captain thus far, having won both the previous Tests against Sri Lanka convincingly.

"It was evident in his excitement and his involvement" - Irfan Pathan on Rohit Sharma wanting a series win against Australia as skipper

Rohit Sharma didn't try to conceal his emotions. [P/C: BCCI]

Pathan pointed out that it was evident from Rohit's face that he desperately wants to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as skipper, observing:

"Every big player has some goal or the other. Someone wants to win the World Cup, someone wants to go somewhere and score big runs, whether it is England, Australia or South Africa, and someone wants to win a series against Australia while doing captaincy. It was evident on Rohit Sharma's face. It was evident in his excitement and his involvement."

Deep Dasgupta was quick to add that the Indian skipper might have an even bigger objective, stating:

"I feel the aim is not to win this series only. In my opinion, it is to win the WTC (World Championship). He also knows that this series is very important from that perspective."

The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter concluded by saying that Rohit would create a legacy if his team beat Australia at home and then again in the WTC final, as the two sides will likely clash in the title decider in such a scenario.

