"The first thing she asked me" - Ravichandran Ashwin reveals what his mother said after regaining consciousness in hospital

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that his mother was insistent her son returned for the Test match in Rajkot after regaining consciousness at the hospital last month. The veteran cricketer said that according to his mother, he shouldn't have come in the first place.

After Day 2 of the third Test against England in Rajkot, Ashwin flew home to Chennai for what was initially labeled a medical emergency. It later emerged that the 37-year-old's mother had been hospitalized. The BCCI pledged its full support.

Speaking to ESPN's Cricket Monthly, Ashwin said ahead of his 100th Test:

"When I landed and got to the hospital, my mom was slipping in and out of consciousness, and the first thing she asked me was, "Why did you come?" The next time she was conscious, she said, "I think you should go back because the Test match is happening."

Along with his parents, Ashwin credited his grandfather and aunt for helping him pursue his dream. With both his parents working, the finger spinner said his grandfather and aunt took care of him.

"It is very difficult to find a family like me, my dad and mom. I've forgotten to add two other members: my grandfather and my aunt. We used to live in a joint family. For about eight years, my granddad used to bring my cricket kit, my cricket clothes, milk and all and just stand outside the ground or spread a newspaper and sit on the ground, and make sure that everything was going right, because both my parents were working. If I came back home, my aunt would be the caretaker. She would provide what I needed," he said.

Ashwin has notably found himself under pressure at various stages in the series against England. However, he has still picked up 17 wickets in four Tests, with a solitary fifer.

"I have thought whether 100 Tests means anything at all" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin. (Image Credits: Getty)

The experienced cricketer said it's a privilege to be the first cricketer from Tamil Nadu to play 100 Tests for India.

"There have been several times that I have thought whether 100 Tests means anything at all. But the one thing that has really motivated me is the fact that I am the first from my part of the country to play a hundred tests. I think my going on to represent India in a hundred Tests really means something in that regard," Ashwin said.

The fifth Test will be played at the scenic Dharamsala stadium from March 7 onwards.

