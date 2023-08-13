"The future is now"- Fans erupt as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill blow WI away with record opening partnership for India

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, in just their second innings together as openers, equaled the record for the highest first-wicket partnership for India in T20Is. They added 165 runs for the first wicket in the fourth T20I against the West Indies, equalling the feat achieved by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul against Sri Lanka.

The duo seemed to complement each other really well as they absolutely blew the West Indies bowling attack away and helped the visitors register a clinical win by nine wickets with a staggering three overs to spare. This also means that the series is tied at 2-2 with the final T20I to be played on Sunday, August 13.

Fans wanted to see Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill open the batting and were finally thrilled to see the duo deliver in such a magnificent fashion. Here are some of the reactions:

Yashasvi Jaiswal could be the ideal foil to Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has shown signs of being a slow starter in T20Is and the fact that Ishan Kishan was also finding it difficult to get going from the other end is what made life tough for both openers.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal's ultra-attacking mindset gave Gill just enough time to get his eye in and then explode towards the backend of the powerplay. Jaiswal started the onslaught but gradually runs started to flow from both ends and the West Indies were caught searching for answers.

One after another, the two openers played some outstanding shots, showing their ability and prowess in dominating the opposition. Gill did get dismissed for 77, but Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 84 as India cruised home.

The pressure now will suddenly be on the West Indies as they will know they have been comprehensively outplayed over the past two games. India will be pumped up and itching to complete a sensational comeback on Sunday.