'The gesture that I showed was not acceptable at all' - Mushfiqur Rahim apologizes to teammate for losing his cool in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Veteran Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has apologized to teammate Nasum Ahmed for losing his cool and threatening him during the eliminator of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.

In a post shared on his official Facebook account, Mushfiqur Rahim admitted that what he did to Ahmed was unacceptable. The wicket-keeper batsman’s post, which also featured a picture him and Ahmed smiling in a gym, read:

“First of all officially I would like to apologize to all my fans and spectators regarding the incident that happened yesterday during the match. I have already apologized after the game to my fellow teammate Nasum.

“Secondly I seek forgiveness from Almighty. I always remember I am a human being above all and the gesture that I have shown was not acceptable at all. In shaa Allah in near future I promise it won’t be repeated on the ground or outside the ground.”

Mushfiqur Rahim criticized for having a wild go at teammate

In a video of the said incident which has since gone viral, Mushfiqur Rahim is seen losing his cool and threatening to beat up Ahmed after the two almost collided while taking a catch during the eliminator of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.

Leading the Beximco Dhaka side in the ongoing edition of Bangabandhu T20 Cup, Mushfiqur Rahim was enraged as Ahmed ran in to take a catch which the captain was already settling under.

After completing the catch, Mushfiqur Rahim completely lost it and gave the harried teammate more than a piece of his mind. After almost hitting him, Mushfiqur Rahim continued to admonish him even as the other team members ran in to celebrate the wicket.

The shocking incident took place in the 17th over of the Fortune Barishal run-chase when they still needed to get 45 runs off 19 balls.

Despite the controversial moment, Beximco Dhaka kept their calm and went on to win the Eliminator, defeating Fortune Barishal by 9 runs.

With this victory, Beximco Dhaka sealed a spot in Qualifier 2 that will be played on today at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. They will take on Gazi Group Chattogram.