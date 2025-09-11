"The graph is heading down" - Former cricketer's scathing statement on Team India's fast-bowling attack ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Former Indian opener Sadagopan Ramesh questioned the decision to play Shivam Dubew as their third seam-bowling option after a crushing nine-wicket win against the UAE in their Asia Cup 2025 opener. In a bid to strengthen their batting till No. 8, Team India opted for only three specialist bowling options against the UAE.

Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube played as all-rounders in India's tournament opener. Despite the weakened attack, the Indian bowlers combined admirably to bowl the UAE out for a dismal 57 in 13.1 overs.

Dube played his part despite being the sixth bowling option with figures of 3/4 in two overs.

Yet, Ramesh dismissed his performance against the lowly UAE and felt India's strategy to use Dube as the third seamer could backfire against the stronger sides.

"There was a time when Hardik Pandya was our third seamer in T20s. Now, if Shivam Dube is your third seamer, the graph is heading down there itself. Yes, he bowled well yesterday but it was against a side anyone can bowl well against," he said (via his YouTube channel) (2:10)

Ramesh continued:

"Going forward, against decent sides, this could become a challenge. They are preferring Shivam Dube over Rinku Singh only because of the bowling and the third seaming option. It is clear that the management has consistently shown faith in Shivam Dube. It's a good thing but it remains to be seen if he repays the trust."

Dube has bowled almost 50 overs in his T20I career, picking up 16 wickets at an average of 28.06 and an economy of 9.07.

"One starts questioning if Sanju Samson is slowly being pushed out" - Sadagopan Ramesh

Sadagopan Ramesh further questioned whether demoting Sanju Samson in the batting order was a sign of the wicketkeeper-batter slowly becoming expendable from the side. With the inclusion of Shubman Gill for the ongoing Asia Cup, Samson was slotted to bat in the middle order in the UAE clash.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the batting against the UAE and added 48 off 23 deliveries for the first wicket.

"Shubman Gill has started opening and Sanju Samson has been pushed down the order. One starts questioning if Sanju Samson is slowly being pushed out. Yes, we can say he's going to play at No. 4 or 5. But in T20 cricket, there is a big difference between batting in the powerplay and batting without the advantage of the powerplay against quality bowling attacks. There is a good chance of Sanju Samson facing challenges in the middle order," said Ramesh (via the aforementioned source).

Samson has excelled at the top of the order with an average of 37.90 and a strike rate of almost 184 in his last 12 T20I innings. He has struggled at No. 4 and 5 in T20Is, averaging only 21 in 16 combined innings.

