"The greatest Indian athlete"- Indian Cricket fraternity hails Neeraj Chopra's historic achievement of winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian athlete to win the gold medal at the event. With his stupendous efforts, he also ended India's 13 year-long wait to capture a gold medal in the Olympics.

Abhinav Bindra was the last Indian to win the prestigious gold medal for India. Bindra achieved the feat in shooting during the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Coming to his performance today, the 23-year old Neeraj Chopra began the final with an incredible first throw of 87.03m to set the tone for the rest of the contest. None of the other competitors could better that until the conclusion of the event.

Neeraj Chopra himself surpassed that and recorded 87.58m to secure India's first-ever gold medal in athletics at the Olympics.

With his awe-inspiring win, Javelin champion Neeraj Chopra won billions of Indian hearts and made them proud with his memorable achievement. Several Indian cricketers took to social media to shower their much-deserved appreciation towards India's second individual gold medalist in Olympic history.

Messages of congratulations pour in for Neeraj Chopra from the Indian Cricket fraternity

नीरज ने जैवेलिन को पहुंचाया सूरज तक!



India shines brighter today because of you, Neeraj.



Your javelin carried the tricolour 🇮🇳 all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian.



What a moment for Indian sport!#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Athletics #Gold pic.twitter.com/FZ52Ti6EZc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021

Yay yay !!! Can’t get over this feeling .. it’s a gold . GOLD !!! Neeraj chopra you have been scripted in history #Olympics2020 pic.twitter.com/6yoWElXO3j — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 7, 2021

We just couldn't have asked for more! 🥇

Just brilliant @Neeraj_chopra1...you are GOLD!

Our best ever run in #Olympics now... absolutely incredible.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/qGDty7nkf2 — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 7, 2021

Goosebumps...

An India test match going on & the way we were glued to our screens to cheer for Kamalpreet,Ravi ,Bajrang,Sindhu & #NeerajChopra today, this @Olympics marks a paradigm shift in interest towards other sports, in these few moments truly felt Cricket gaya tel lene. pic.twitter.com/LWjFf5UzX1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 7, 2021

We all are Sunil Gavaskar at the moment 🇮🇳🙌🏽



How did you react to India's golden moment? 😍#HumHongeKamyab #Tokyo2020 #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/vg8FmQ2fG9 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 7, 2021

Man with the Golden Arm 🥇 Superb, outstanding, historic! Well done, #NeerajChopra 👏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/PXdwAItLOd — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 7, 2021

What a proud moment for all of us Neeraj chopra you are GOLD my brother 🥇🇮🇳 @Olympics @NBCOlympics — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 7, 2021

What a day this is for Indian sports.

One of the most significant days in the history of Indian sports.

First ever athletics medal and a #goldmedal at that. Super Proud ! #NeerajChopra you are a champion ! pic.twitter.com/SzyilzUrKk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 7, 2021

Yes boy !! You did it . The country salutes you 👏🏽🙋‍♂️ so proud of you 👏🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽! 🥇 @Neeraj_chopra1 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 7, 2021

What a proud moment! 🇮🇳

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 🥇- You have inspired the entire country today. First ever #Gold medal in Athletics. History created! 🤩 #Tokyo2020 #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/8EReNcRfKy — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) August 7, 2021

The confidence, intent and grit shown by #NeerajChopra is what champions are made of 🙌🏽

What a way to end Tokyo Olympics 2020!🇮🇳🥇 pic.twitter.com/KlJqZPMxvO — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 7, 2021

On top of the world 🥇👏🇮🇳 Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1! — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) August 7, 2021

Champion 🥇 #NeerajChopra, you beauty 👏 Take a bow 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yYe8oO8VSQ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 7, 2021

Neeraj underwent surgery in 2019 for an injury, making his achievement even more remarkable

In May 2019, Neeraj Chopra faced a major setback as has to undergo surgery for an injury issue. After undergoing surgery, the javeline gold medalist said:

"Undergone elbow surgery in Mumbai by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala. Will require some months of rehabilitation before I can start back with throwing. Hoping to return stronger. Every setback is a setup for a comeback. God wants to bring you out better than you were before."

After finishing rehabilitation, he made a comeback into the field and worked extremely hard for the Olympics. Two years later, he has rounded off his comeback journey with a monumental triumph at the Tokyo Olympics.

India's performance at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics is their best-ever overall at the event so far. They have won a total of 7 medals, including 4 bronze medals, 2 silver medals, and 1 gold medal. It is one more than their six medals tally in the 2012 Olympics.

Edited by Rohit Mishra