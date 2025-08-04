Shubman Gill-led India beat England by six runs on Day 5 of the fifth Test at Kennington Oval on Monday, August 4. Chasing 374, England needed 35 runs with four wickets in hand when they resumed their innings. Mohammed Siraj put on a spirited show, bagging three wickets to take his team to victory. He also finished with a five-wicket haul. Prasidh Krishna ably supported with one key wicket, returning with figures of 4/126.With the win, the visitors also tied the five-match Test series against the hosts at 2-2. They previously won the second Test against England by 336 runs at Edgbaston and drew the fourth Test in Manchester.Fans on X lauded the Shubman Gill-led side for their famous win against England. One user wrote:&quot;THE GREATEST TEST MATCH OF ALL TIME!!! WELL DONE, INDIAAAAAA. WHAT A TEST SERIES.&quot;Another user commented:&quot;India Creates History, DSP U Beauty.&quot;A third user added:&quot;Mohammad Siraj, You BEAUTY. What a Famous Win For India.&quot;Here are a few more reactions:Mohammed Siraj bags a fifer as India beat England by 6 runs to tie the Test series against EnglandMohammed Siraj stood tall with a fifer to help India beat England by six runs in the fifth Test to tie the Test series. The speedster finished with nine wickets in the match, including a four-fer in the first innings. He also emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the five-match series, bagging 23 wickets. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna also scalped eight wickets in the contest, finishing with 14 wickets in three matches.Asked to bat first, the tourists surrendered for 224 in their first innings. Gus Atkinson bagged a fifer for the hosts. England replied with a 23-run first innings lead, getting bundled out for 247.In the second innings, the visitors posted 396 to set a 374-run target. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 118, while nightwatchman Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar chipped in with half-centuries apiece. Meanwhile, Josh Tongue scalped a five-wicket haul for England.Chasing 374, the Ollie Pope-led side were bundled out for 36, falling marginally short of the target. Joe Root's (105) and Harry Brook's (111) centuries ended in vain.Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test full scorecard.