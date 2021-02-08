"The greatest of all time in the making" - Twitterati laud Washington Sundar for his brilliant 85*

Washington Sundar was left stranded on 85* as Jasprit Bumrah was the last Indian wicket to fall, thanks to a stunning catch from Ben Stokes. The all-rounder took a single off the fourth ball of James Anderson's over and hoped Bumrah would survive the last two deliveries.

However, that was not to be as Bumrah edged one behind to Stokes, who completed a sensational grab in the slips to give the visitors a huge first innings lead of 241 runs.

Fans on Twitter hail Washington Sundar for his brilliant innings

Washington Sundar, who wasn't able to score a hundred on his Test debut at the Gabba, was looking good to reach the milestone at Chepauk, his home ground.

The 21-year-old will certainly be crestfallen after missing out on his debut Test century by just 15 runs. Fans on Twitter empathized with Washington Sundar and congratulated him for a fine innings under pressure. Here is what they had to say:

Bumrah can never visit Washington Sundar's house when his father is at home. #INDvENG — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 8, 2021

Wonder how many No 7 Indian batsmen have had an impact in each one of their first three innings in Test cricket the way Washington Sundar has so far. 2 fifties and a match-winning 22 that included a hooked six off the world’s best fast bowler #INDvENG — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 8, 2021

No look shot vs Lyon.

Straight drive vs Starc

Pull shot vs Cummins

Straight drive vs Archer

Pick up over Anderson's head for six



Washington Sundar, the batsman has been impressive with his batting skills. pic.twitter.com/oEJu7sMShv — Pranay (@cricvideos18) February 8, 2021

So he can bat like this & bowl like that. What a talent Washington Sundar is! #INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 8, 2021

Yes that’s what I was told when I recommended his name as an off spinner for RPS in ipl 2017 to replace injured Ashwin https://t.co/zw0DW2C1Oh — Prasanna (@prasannalara) February 8, 2021

Washington Sundar with bat in Test:



India - 161/5, scored 62 vs AUS.

India - 265/5, scored 22 vs AUS.

India - 192/5, scored 85* vs ENG.



All came in under pressure situation and match on the line. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 8, 2021

#INDvsENG

Need a matured innings to rebuild the innings



Washington Sundar pic.twitter.com/DdsdkYxW7A — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) February 8, 2021

Oh noooo! Just 15 runs short of a 100 #washingtonsundar really deserved. What a good looking batsman. Solid defence and such elegance.

We need big runs from our top order. Can we save this test from here?#INDvsAUS — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) February 8, 2021

Washington Sundar back to back half centuries ,One in Australia on debut, One in India on debut , Meanwhile Washington Sundar to Trollers: pic.twitter.com/gzwgEb6TLo — Roman Empire (@RomanEm73754515) February 8, 2021

He got speed of Lara, skill of Sachin, eyes of Sehwag and Leg work of Bhaichung Bhutia. The greatest of all time in making WASHINGTON SUNDAR #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/gOOBcynrpH — 📈💲 (@Vipul___) February 8, 2021

Washington Sundar came out to bat when Team India were in a very tricky situation at 192-5, having just lost Cheteshwar Pujara through a freak dismissal. Rishabh Pant soon departed, and it was all upto the all-rounder and Ravichandran Ashwin to bat for as long as possible.

Negotiating the remainder of the day's play, the duo came out on Day 4 with the goal of getting as close as possible to England's huge first innings total. Both the Chennai boys were positive in their footwork and didn't hesitate to put the bad balls away. They added 80 runs for the seventh wicket and looked quite comfortable at the crease.

However, the second new ball began to play tricks and the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals. Washington Sundar began to play aggressively, knowing that he was running out of partners at the other end. Even then, he couldn't reach his maiden Test hundred.

Innings Break!



India all out for 337 in the first innings. England second innings to get underway shortly.



Scorecard - https://t.co/VJF6Q62aTS #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/xOEIFFBGP6 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2021

Although he might be disappointed, the 21-year-old should be proud of what he has achieved in his first two Tests. Having faced the external scrutiny for being selected ahead of Kuldeep Yadav, Sundar had to justify his inclusion in the playing XI as an all-rounder.

After going wicketless, Washington Sundar had to deliver with the bat to keep Team India in the game. It is safe to say that he has the temperament to play as a pure batsman in the longest format.