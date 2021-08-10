"Don't judge me if I make some mistakes" - Jemimah Rodrigues announces commentary debut

Young batting sensation Jemimah Rodrigues is set to make her debut in commentary and broadcasting on Tuesday.

The India women batter announced the stint on her social media, saying she's 'super excited' and urging her fans not to 'judge' her for any mistakes.

Jemimah Rodrigues said she'll commentate on the game between the Manchester Originals and the London Spirit in The Hundred. The 20-year-old took some time in remembering the latter's name and cheekily admitted that she needed to do her 'homework' further.

"I am super excited because today I'll be making my debut in the com (commentary) box for the match against Manchester Originals vs... umm... London Spirits, sorry I need to do my homework well (chuckles).

"So, I am super excited. I hope you guys are excited too and don't judge me if I make some mistakes," Jemimah Rodrigues said in a video on Twitter.

The 100-ball domestic competition runs parallel for both men and women at different timings every matchday and it remains to be seen if Jemimah Rodrigues will be present for both games.

She'll likely be joined by the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Nasser Hussain, among others, on the commentary panel.

Jemimah Rodrigues leading the scoring charts in the women's competition

#JemimahRodrigues continued her purple patch in #TheHundred with a top-notch 57 (44 balls), demonstrating a range of seamless strokeplay! pic.twitter.com/J0dhfZCxDP — Hundred Live (@LiveHundred) August 4, 2021

Jemimah Rodrigues, who plays for the Northern Superchargers, is currently the top-scorer in the women's Hundred. The right-handed opener has over 240 runs to her name from five games, at a stunning average and strike-rate of 60.25 and 154.48 respectively.

She also has the tournament's top score to her name - an unbeaten 92 - against Welsh Fire that singlehandedly won the game for the Superchargers.

Overall, Jemimah Rodrigues has played 21 ODIs and 47 T20Is in her career, scoring over 1500 runs in total. She'll be seen in action when the fourth-placed Superchargers play the Originals on August 12.

