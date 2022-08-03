The Hundred 2022: Jonny Bairstow to miss entire season to focus on Test series against South Africa

Star England batter Jonny Bairstow has withdrawn from the upcoming season of The Hundred to keep himself fit and firing for the Test series against South Africa. The keeper-batter revealed that a break was crucial amid a hectic few months.

Bairstow has been in rampaging form throughout the English Test summer, scoring four Test centuries and a fifty. However, the right-handed batter has played all four Tests and nine out of the 12 limited-overs games.

Telegraph Sport @TelegraphSport



A century off 77 balls is England's second quickest ever Test hundred.



England need 80 more to beat New Zealand on the final day.



Join



telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2022/0… #ENGvNZ 🏏 Jonny Bairstow take a bow!A century off 77 balls is England's second quickest ever Test hundred.England need 80 more to beat New Zealand on the final day.Join @unforgivenrb for over-by-over coverage 🏏 Jonny Bairstow take a bow!A century off 77 balls is England's second quickest ever Test hundred.England need 80 more to beat New Zealand on the final day.Join @unforgivenrb for over-by-over coverage ⬇️ telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2022/0… #ENGvNZ

The 32-year-old expressed his disappointment at not being able to play in the competition this year and said that he wants to focus on the upcoming Test series against the Proteas.

As quoted by Sky Sports, he said:

"I'm really disappointed I won't be part of The Hundred this year. I loved it last year, but I've had a hectic few months with the schedule as it is and I really need to take a breather before the South Africa Test series. All the best to the Welsh Fire men and women - I'll be cheering you on."

The Yorkshire batter's absence comes as a body blow to Welsh fire as he is one of the very few experienced international batters in their squad. He played in a couple of games last year and scored 128, striking at 170.66.

"We wish him all the best" - Welsh Fire respects Jonny Bairstow's decision to skip the tournament

Jonny Bairstow raises his bat while playing for Welsh Fire. (Credits: Getty)

Welsh Fire issued a statement saying that they understand the veteran's decision and are excited to get their campaign underway.

"We understand Jonny's decision and wish him all the best. We can't wait to get our Hundred campaign under way and then look forward to getting back in front of our own fans at Sophia Gardens on Sunday."

The Hundred @thehundred



Let's see how your team is shaping up



#TheHundredFantasyGame There's just 24 hours to go until the team deadline for Block 1Let's see how your team is shaping up There's just 24 hours to go until the team deadline for Block 1 ⏰Let's see how your team is shaping up 👀#TheHundredFantasyGame https://t.co/R4D3uGU50E

Welsh Fire, who finished sixth last season, will open their campaign on Wednesday against defending champions Southern Brave in Cardiff. Northamptonshire all-rounder Josh Cobb will lead the team.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Welsh Fire go the distance in The Hundred this year? Yes No 1 votes so far