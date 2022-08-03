The Hundred 2022: Jonny Bairstow to miss entire season to focus on Test series against South Africa

Star England batter Jonny Bairstow has withdrawn from the upcoming season of The Hundred to keep himself fit and firing for the Test series against South Africa. The keeper-batter revealed that a break was crucial amid a hectic few months.
Bairstow has been in rampaging form throughout the English Test summer, scoring four Test centuries and a fifty. However, the right-handed batter has played all four Tests and nine out of the 12 limited-overs games.
The 32-year-old expressed his disappointment at not being able to play in the competition this year and said that he wants to focus on the upcoming Test series against the Proteas.
As quoted by Sky Sports, he said:
"I'm really disappointed I won't be part of The Hundred this year. I loved it last year, but I've had a hectic few months with the schedule as it is and I really need to take a breather before the South Africa Test series. All the best to the Welsh Fire men and women - I'll be cheering you on."
The Yorkshire batter's absence comes as a body blow to Welsh fire as he is one of the very few experienced international batters in their squad. He played in a couple of games last year and scored 128, striking at 170.66.
"We wish him all the best" - Welsh Fire respects Jonny Bairstow's decision to skip the tournament
Welsh Fire issued a statement saying that they understand the veteran's decision and are excited to get their campaign underway.
"We understand Jonny's decision and wish him all the best. We can't wait to get our Hundred campaign under way and then look forward to getting back in front of our own fans at Sophia Gardens on Sunday."
Welsh Fire, who finished sixth last season, will open their campaign on Wednesday against defending champions Southern Brave in Cardiff. Northamptonshire all-rounder Josh Cobb will lead the team.
Q. Will Welsh Fire go the distance in The Hundred this year?
Yes
No