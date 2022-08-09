The Hundred 2022 Updated Points Table: Updated after London Spirit vs Manchester Originals clash - August 9, 2022

The London Spirit locked horns with the Manchester Originals in the sixth match of the Hundred 2022 at the Lord’s in London.

The London Spirit posted 160 on the board after electing to bat first. Zak Crawley scored 41 at the top of the order and a fantastic cameo from Kieron Pollard (34* off 11 balls) helped them post a very good total on the board. Paul Walter was the pick of the bowlers for the Originals as he claimed two wickets while giving away only 18 runs.

Manchester Originals, in reply, faltered and couldn't get going. Their batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 108, losing the game by 52 runs. Philip Salt tried hard at the top of the order, scoring 36 but lacked support from the other end.

Jordan Thompson was brilliant with the ball as he finished with figures of 4/21 in his 20 balls to help his side win the game comfortably.

London Spirit jump to the top spot in The Hundred 2022

London Spirit Men v Manchester Originals Men - The Hundred

The London Spirit came into this game after a closely-fought win over the Oval Invincibles in their opening game of the competition. They carried forward the winning momentum, outclassing the Originals to grab their second win of the competition. With this win, they have boosted their net run-rate to +1.375 and sit at the top spot with four points to their name.

Manchester Originals have now lost two games on the trot and are languishing in the bottom half of the points table. They are placed seventh and a big loss against the Spirit has taken a toll on the net run-rate. Their net run-rate is -1.574 and need to play out of their skin in their next game to move up in the table.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava