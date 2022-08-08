The Hundred 2022 Updated Points Table: Updated after Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire clash - August 7, 2022

The Oval Invincibles started their The Hundred campaign with a three-run defeat against London Spirit but made amends against Welsh Fire. On Sunday (August 7), the Invincibles beat the Fire by 39 runs at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales.

After being put in to bat first, the Invincibles scored 158-5, thanks to Will Jacks' 45-ball knock of 81 with seven fours and four sixes. Sam Curran chipped in with a handy cameo of 26 runs off 23 deliveries. Ryan Higgins was the pick of the Fire bowlers with two wickets. Barring fast bowler Jake Ball, every other Fire bowler picked up at least a wicket.

The Fire finished with 119-6, falling well short. Joe Clarke top-scored for them with 37 off 29, but once he got out, the innings lost momentum. Sunil Narine was the standout Invincibles bowlers with three wickets for 21 runs. Tom Curran was also excellent, picking up two wickets for 14 runs.

Southern Brave remain atop The Hundred points table

Since their win over Welsh Fire in their tournament opener, Southern Brave have been atop the points table with a net run rate of +3833. However, it goes without saying they have to continue their winning run to stay there as other teams look to catch up with them.

The Invincibles, meanwhile, registered their maiden win of the tournament to moved into second place in the points table after losing to the Spirit, led by Eoin Morgan.

The Fire, on the other hand, continue to languish at the bottom of the points table of the ongoing edition of The Hundred competition. Not only do they need to garner a few wins, but they also urgently need to improve their net run rate, which is currently -3.957.

