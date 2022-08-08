The Hundred Men's 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Will Jacks and Sunil Narine lead the charts – Updated after Match 5

On Sunday (August 7), the Oval Invincibles registered their maiden win of The Hundred after they defeated Welsh Fire by 39 runs at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

The Invincibles scored 158 for the loss of five wickets after being put in to bat first. Will Jacks scored 81 runs off 45 balls with seven fours and four sixes. Ryan Higgins was the pick of the Fire bowlers with two wickets for 31 runs.

The Fire, in their run-chase, finished with 119 for the loss of six wickets. Barring Joe Clarke, no other batter could make much of an impact. Sunil Narine picked up three wickets while Samit Patel gave away 14 runs and picked up two wickets.

Fire, throughout the match, were unable to gauge the guile of the Invincibles bowlers, especially Sunil Narine and Samit Patel.

The Hundred 2022 - Most runs list

Most runs. Courtesy: The Hundred

Will Jacks has replaced Southern Brave's James Vince as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. After getting out for one in the first match, Jacks has now scored 82 runs at an average of 41 with a strike rate of 164.

Vince has moved down to second on the list. Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales are third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The Hundred 2022 - Most wickets list

Most wickets. Courtesy: The Hundred

Sunil Narine has replaced Daniel Sams as the new leading wicket-taker of the ongoing Men's Hundred. In two matches, Narine has shown a great amount of consistency and has picked up five wickets at a decent economy rate of 6.90 and an average of 9.20.

Sams, who played for the Mumbai Indians in the 2022 IPL, has three wickets to his name at an economy rate of 7.20. Nathan Ellis, Tom Helm and Samit Patel are third, fourth and fifth on the list respectively.

