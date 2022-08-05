The Hundred Men’s 2022 Points Table: Updated after Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit clash - August 5, 2022

Southern Brave, the defending champions, began The Hundred 2022 with a convincing nine-wicket win over Welsh Fire on August 3.

The second game saw the London Spirit register a close three-run win against the Oval Invincibles at Kennington Oval on Thursday.

Sam Billings, skipper of the Oval Invincibles, won the toss and asked the London Spirit to set the total on the board first up. Openers Zak Crawley and Adam Rossington got London off to a breezy start, adding 32 runs off 12 balls for the first wicket. Big Show Glenn Maxwell could not do much in his maiden outing in The Hundred, getting out for 18 runs.

The London Spirit continued to lose wickets and were reduced to 55/3. However, skipper Eoin Morgan and Daniel Lawrence then stitched together a 72-run stand before Lawrence was sent back by Sunil Narine on the 75th ball with the score at 127/4. Morgan top-scored with 47 while a quick-fire unbeaten 19 from Kieron Pollard took them to 171/6 in the end.

Mohammad Hasnain and Sunil Narine were the pick of the bowlers for the Oval Invincibles, picking up two wickets each with the ball.

The Invincibles were in all sorts of trouble early in the chase as they were reduced to 12/4, losing the big wickets of Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Will Jacks and skipper Billings cheaply. Nathan Ellis and Jordan Thompson picked up two wickets each at the top to put London on top.

However, they did not have it as easy as Jordan Cox (39), Hilton Cartwright (42), Tom Curran (27) and Danny Briggs (29*) kept the Invincibles in the hunt.

London picked up timely wickets and the bowlers eventually held their nerves to defend their total, as the Invincibles ended at 168/7. Ellis was named the Player of the Match for his spell of 3/28.

Southern Brave still on top after Match No.2 of The Hundred Men’s 2022 Competition

The Hundred Men's 2022 Points table

The Southern Braves won their opening game by a comprehensive margin of nine wickets against Welsh Fire. As a result, they continue to remain on top of The Hundred Men’s 2022 Competition points table with a net run-rate of +2.549. Despite winning their first game, the London Spirit are currently placed second courtesy of their net run-rate of +0.150.

Welsh Fire continue to remain at the bottom of the table while Oval Invincibles are placed just one position above them in the seventh spot.

The London Spirit now have a three-day break before their next clash against Manchester Originals on August 8. Meanwhile, the Oval Invincibles will be in action after just a two-day gap, as they take on Welsh Fire on August 7 in their second match of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022.

