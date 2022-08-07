Create
The Hundred Men’s 2022 Points Table: Updated after Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix clash - August 6, 2022

Trent Rockets won their opening match in The Hundred 2022 (FIle Photo)
Sports4All Cricket
Modified Aug 07, 2022 01:58 AM IST

Trent Rockets have started their The Hundred campaign on a stupendous note. On Saturday, August 6, they defeated Birmingham Phoenix by six wickets at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Daniel Sams got the Rockets off to a decent start after getting rid of Will Smeed early. Miles Hammond and Moeen Ali threatened to take the match away from the Rockets with a 53-run stand.

However, Samit Patel and Lewis Gregory got their wickets in quick succession. From there on, Liam Livingstone's 47-run knock of 28 balls helped the Phoenix score 143 for the loss of seven wickets.

In their run-chase, the Rockets lost the early wicket of Dawid Malan, but Alex Hales and Colin Munro restored sanity into proceedings with a 52-run partnership. While Munro got out on 36, Hales went on to score 58 off 41 with five fours and two sixes.

Joe Root made a handy contribution by scoring 34* in a 79-run partnership with Hales. Tom Helm dismissed Tom Kohler-Cadmore for a duck, but by then, it was all too late for the Phoenix.

Southern Brave remain atop The Hundred points table

In the standings, Southern Brave hold their top spot after Match 4 of The Hundred Men’s 2022 Competition

The Southern Brave remain on top of the table after their thumping nine-wicket win in the opening match of the competition.

The Rockets currently are placed in the middle of the points table following their win over the Phoenix. They also have a decent net run rate of 0.159. The Phoenix are placed just below them with a net run rate of -0.159.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

