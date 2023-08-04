The Hundred Men’s 2023: Update standings after Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers, Day 3

The third day of the Hundred Men’s Competition 2023 saw the Northern Superchargers lock horns with the Birmingham Phoenix in the fourth match. Had the match ended with some results, there would have been some notable changes in the batting and bowling charts. However, since no result was obtained, there were only slight changes spotted in the points table due to a point each team got.

The Chargers are placed fourth in the table, whereas, the Phoenix are a spot below them. The match had no impact on the first three rankers as Welsh Fire continued leading with one win and a net run rate of 2.250. In second place, we have Trent Rockets with an NRR of 0.300, while Oval Invincibles are sitting next with an NRR of -0.529.

London Spirit, Southern Brave, and Manchester Originals began their campaign on a losing note hence, are placed sixth, seven, and eighth on the points table with zero points and zero wins.

Rain wins the game on Day 3

The solitary match of the tournament on Thursday became prey to the cloudburst at the venue. It was scheduled to take place at Headingley, Leeds, and was supposed to be a thrilling match due to the intensity of the squads. The Phoenix scored 84 runs on the loss of five wickets in 62 balls before the rain interrupted the game.

Their score had major efforts from Ben Duckett (34 off 26) and Will Smeed (21 off 18). The score could have easily crossed 100 but it has to be ended with rain disruption.

As far as the Superchargers' bowling is concerned, Matthew Short shone with two wickets conceding nine runs in 10 balls. Adil Rashid, Wayne Parnell, and Reece Topley picked a wicket each.