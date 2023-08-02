The Hundred Men’s 2023: Updated standings after Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets, Match 1

The prestigious ‘The Hundred 2023’ men’s and women’s competitions kicked off on August 1. The Southern Brave and Trent Rockets men’s teams squared off in the tournament opener on Tuesday.

The match saw the Rockets emerging victorious by a close margin as the nailbiting contest concluded at Trent Bridge.

Having featured in one game, that too with a win, the Rockets are now placed at the top of the points table. They have two points to their name and a net run rate of 0.300. The Brave, who lost to the Rockets, have now plummeted to the last spot with zero points and an NRR of -0.300.

There will be further changes in the points table when the remaining teams take the field today. Notably, for Day 2, the scheduled matches are Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals and Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit.

Trent Rockets emerge winners on Day 1 of The Hundred’s Men 2023

In the opener of the tournament, the Rockets batted first and compiled only 133 from 100 balls on the board, which looked easier to chase for the Southern Brave. Sam Hain’s 63 played a pivotal role in boosting the score whereas Braves’ Chris Jordan and Craig Overton halted their batters with three and two wickets apiece, respectively.

Despite conceding not too big a target, it eventually became tough for the Braves batters to reach the target. The Rockets’ bowlers put up a great effort and stopped the run flow and restricted the opponents’ batters to 127 in 99 balls.

Daniel Sams and Lewis Gregory picked up three wickets apiece whereas none of the Braves batters reached the 30s. It helped the Trent Rockets side to win by a small margin of six runs to begin their camp on a good note.

