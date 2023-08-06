The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Buttler and Overton take lead - Updated after Match 7

On the fifth day at The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023, rain played havoc on both games. While the first one between Manchester Original and London Spirit was a no result, the next - Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix - was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

There was some movement in the competition's batting and bowling charts, though. In the Spirit vs Original contest, Jos Buttler's Original piled up 138 in 80 balls, losing five wickets, when rain interrupted play, with Butler leading from the front with 62.

Ravi Bopara was the standout bowler for Spirit, taking two wickets and conceding only 13 runs in ten deliveries. Daniel Worrall and Liam Dawson picked up a one wicket apiece, leaking 15 and 27 runs from 15 and 20 balls, respectively.

The game ended in a no-result, though, as Spirit could not even start their innings. Continuing the rain-hit theme of the day, a second straight match ended without a result because of the inclement weather.

Jos Buttler climbs up in The Hundred batting stats

Originals’ Buttler has replaced Chris Jordan at the top of The Hundred 2023 batting charts. He now has 99 runs from two games at an average of 99.

Meanwhile, Jordan has slipped to second place with 92 runs from two appearances. In third place is Luke Wells, while Sam Hain slipped down the charts. Fire’s batting sensation has 71 runs from two games.

Craig Overton retains top spot in bowling charts

Braves’ Craig Overton continues leading the wickets charts at The Hundred 2023 with four scalps in two matches.

His counterpart Jordan retains the second spot with three wickets from two games. Meanwhile, Rockets’ Gregory is in third place with as many wickets from one appearance but at a slightly higher average.