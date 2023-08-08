The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Jos Buttler and Shaheen Shah Afridi retain top places - Updated after Match 10

The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023 entered its seventh day on Monday, August 7, and witnessed the tenth match of the ongoing edition. The consequences of the game caused a shift in the players’ positions in the batting and bowling charts. While a few rose above the ranks, others were demoted because of their below-par renderings.

The tenth match of the tournament was played between the Birmingham Phoenix and the Manchester Originals. Batting first, the Originals totaled a hefty sum of 160 runs on the board. In reply, the Phoenix could manage only 111, losing all their wickets in 98 balls, and resulting in a 49-run win for Manchester.

Jos Buttler’s side had a massive contribution from the captain himself as he smashed 43 runs. The lower-order players also contributed decently to help the team post an impressive total for the loss of eight wickets. Phoenix’s Benny Howell managed a three-wicket haul, whereas Adam Milne bagged two.

During their chase, Moeen Ali’s side failed to get a strong start. The openers could not affirm, whereas middle-order batter Liam Livingstone was the top-scorer with 27 runs. As the team collapsed, they had to face a big margin defeat.

Butler’s bowlers overpowered the opponents’ batters. Richard Gleeson, Josh Little, and Usama Mir came up with two wickets each while Tom Hartley stood out with three. It was Original's first win of the season after encountering a no-result and a defeat.

Jos Buttler secures first position in batting charts

As a result of a fine inning, Buttler secured the top spot in the batting charts. He has amassed 142 runs in three matches at an average of 71 and a high score of 62.

Welsh Fire’s Luke Well has also retained his second place after the conclusion of ten games of the season. He has 93 runs from three games.

Chris Jordan of Southern Brave is just a run short of Well and hence, is placed third in the batting charts.

Shaheen Shah Afridi tops the bowlers' list

After seven days of competition, Shaheen Shah Afridi retained his top spot on the leading wicket-takers list. The Welsh Fire bowler has picked up five wickets in three matches so far.

He is followed by Manchester Originals’ Tom Hartley, who has risen above the ranks. He has four wickets from two innings.

Hartley’s counterpart Josh Little secures the third place after a fiery spell versus the Birmingham Phoenix. Ireland’s bowling sensation enjoys four wickets from two innings.