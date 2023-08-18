The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Jos Buttler and Tymal Mills lead - Updated after Match 23

Jos Buttler is the leading run-scorer after 23 matches of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023.

Buttler’s overall performance throughout the season has affirmed him the top place in the batting stats. Having featured in six matches, he has scored 178 runs.

Oval Invincibles’ Heinrich Klaasen and Will Jacks are placed in the second and third places, respectively, with 171 and 169 runs to their names.

Jos Buttler secures first place in the batting charts Enter caption

After the 23rd match of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023, Tymal Mills of Southern Brave is leading the charts with 11 wickets from just five appearances.

Whereas, Reece Topley of Northern Superchargers, having appeared in five games, has 10 wickets to his name.

Oval Invincibles’ Gus Atkinson finds himself in third place. He has been in red-hot form lately, having picked up nine wickets in four innings.

No change in the Top 3 bowling places after Match 23

Manchester beat Trent by 10 runs in Match 23 of The Hundred Men’s Competition

The 17th day of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023 witnessed a fierce rivalry between Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals.

The Rockets won the toss and opted to chase. They were given a target of 182 runs to chase in 100 balls. The Originals batted splendidly till 181, with the crucial involvement of Phil Salt’s 86 runs off 32 balls. Paul Walter was the next best-scorer from the side with 27 runs.

Rockets’ Lewis Gregory and Daniel Sams stood out with two wickets apiece, whereas Luke Wood and Sam Cook settled for one each.

During the chase, the Rockets showed resilience despite a poor start. Opener Alex Hales collapsed on a golden duck whereas his counterpart Joe Root added 35 runs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s knock of 64 went in vain along with Colin Munro’s 36, as the batting unit was collectively restricted to 171 runs.

Although the Originals’ bowlers did not play well with wickets, they halted the flow of runs. Josh Tongue was the best among the lot, picking three wickets. Walter could pick two.