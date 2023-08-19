The Hundred Men's Competition 2023: Updated standings after London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, Match 24

Match 24 of the Hundred Men's competition 2023 Match 24 saw the Northern Superchargers and London Spirit lock horns on the 19th day of the ongoing edition.

The Spirit won to take fourth place in the standings, having won two of their six games. They lost two, while many of their games have seen cloud bursts, delaying proceedings.

The losers on the day, the Superchargers, are just a place behind them in the points table. Having also won two of their six games, like the Spirit, they have lost three games, though, while one of their games was affected by rain.

It should be noted that the standings are led by Oval Invincibles, winning four of their six games.

Spirit emerged victorious in match 24 of Hundred Men's

The London Spirit won the toss and electing to bat first in the 24th match of the Hundred Men's 2023 competition. They posted a total of 160 runs on the scoreboard, losing six wickets along the way.

Zak Crawley and Dan Lawrence fell early, but Adam Rossington contributed 53, while Matthew Wade had an innings of 42. Daryll Mitchell chipped in with 34 off 16, giving the innings a late flourish. For the Superchargers, Reece Topley and Adil Rashid took two wickets apiece.

When it was the Superchargers' turn to bat, they launched their chase well, with their openers Adam Lyth and Matthew Short contributing 26 and 20 respectively. Harry Brook, scored 44, while Adam Hose chipped in with 33, but there was not much support from the other end, as the Spirit took regular wickets.

Ravi Bopara was the standout bowler for the Spirit, taking a 4-wicket haul that helped maintain control over the proceedings. Liam Dawson also complemented his efforts, taking 2-19, as the Spirit held on for a win.