The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Updated standings after Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, Day 11

The 15th match of the Hundred Men’s Competition 2023 took place on Friday between the Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles.

With a win over the Superchargers, the Invincibles secured the top spot on the points table. They have emerged victorious in three out of their four games, with their second match ending in no result due to a cloudburst at the venue. Back-to-back triumphs have given them a net run rate (NRR) of 2.232.

After the loss, the Superchargers are sitting in second place with two wins out of four matches and an NRR of 1.080. They have lost one and the other was called off due to rain.

Welsh Fire, Trent Rockets, Southern Brave, Manchester Originals, London Spirit, and Birmingham Phoenix are placed next on the table, respectively.

Invincibles take command on Day 11 of The Hundred 2023

On winning the toss against the Superchargers, the Invincibles scored a whopping 185 for the loss of five wickets. Jordan Cox (73), Heinrich Klaasen (46), and Will Jacks (40) were the top scorers. Skipper Wayne Parnell shone with two wickets.

The Superchargers kicked off their batting innings smoothly with Tom Banton hitting a flawless 81. Adam Hose added 41 runs in the middle order but without any other significant contributions, the Superchargers fell nine runs short of the target. Gus Atkinson took three wickets while Sam Curran scalped two for the Invincibles.