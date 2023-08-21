The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Updated standings after Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, Match 28

A double-header of fascinating cricket competitions on the 20th day of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 had an indelible impact on how teams moved in their standings, entertaining fans.

The day's action started with the Northern Superchargers facing off against the Manchester Originals, followed by a high-stakes face-off between the Welsh Fire and the London Spirit. The results of these matches had a notable influence on the prevalent points table.

The Manchester Originals (164-6) portrayed their batting prowess with an 81-run win over the Northern Superchargers (83 all out). The compelling win affirmed their place in the second spot on the table with nine points, just after the Oval Invincibles.

In the following match, the Fire (110-4) beat the Spirit (109-9) by six wickets and moved up the standings. They are now in the fifth position with seven points.

Talking of the table toppers, the Oval Invincibles preserve their top spot with 11 points, tracked closely by the Manchester Originals.

As far as the teams that lost on the 20th day are concerned, the London Spirit lost to the Welsh Fire. Despite their fearless efforts, this drubbing dumps them into the sixth position on the table with six points.

On the other hand, the Northern Superchargers, who fell short in the first match of the day against the Manchester Originals, find themselves in seventh place with five points.

Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire emerge victorious on Day 20

In the opening encounter held in Manchester, the Originals portrayed an outstanding batting show, gathering a total of 164/6 in their allocated 100 balls. In reply, the Northern Superchargers toiled to find their tempo, stationing a modest 83 runs. This led to a compelling 81-run win for the Originals, highlighting their batting powers.

The next match, hitting the Cardiff grounds, noticed the London Spirit setting a target of 110 runs within their 100-ball quota. The Welsh Fire's batsmen documented their grit by effortlessly hunting down the target, attaining a total of 110/4 with seven balls to spare.