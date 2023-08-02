The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets, Match 1

Day 1 of The Hundred Women witnessed last year's runners-up Southern Brave take on Trent Rockets at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Southern Brave had a winning start to the tournament.

Batting first, Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt gave Brave an excellent start. The duo added 65 runs in 42 balls. After Wyatt fell for 27, Mandhana and Bouchier carried on the attack.

Mandhana notched up the first half-century of the tournament, and she was dismissed after making 55 off 36. Bouchier made 31 off 18, and in the end, Chloe Tryon added 10-ball 23* to take the team to 157.

In return, Trent Rockets lost Bryony Smith for a diamond duck after she was run out on the first delivery. Lizelle Lee and Naomi Dattani departed early as well.

The debutant Mary Taylor starred with the ball as the 18-year-old grabbed three wickets. Nat Sciver-Brunt was the top-scorer for Trent Rockets with 49 off 31. She kept the team in the hunt, but when she got out, the team could not recover.

Anya Shrubsole and Georgia Adams also impressed with the ball as they grabbed two wickets each. In the end, Southern Brave continued their winning streak over Trent Rockets to win the game by 27 runs.

Southern Brave move to the top of the group

After a convincing win over Trent Rockets women, Southern Brave grab the top spot with two points from their only outing so far. They have a net run rate of 1.350 at the moment. The team will look to continue their domination in the league stages of The Hundred Women's tournament.

Notably, in the first edition, Southern Brave topped the points table with seven wins from eight matches, and in the second edition, they finished second with five wins from six matches.

Since Oval Invincibles had a better net run rate, they made it to the final directly. Southern Brave will look to keep up the momentum and top the group in this edition as well. Southern Brave will meet Welsh Fire next.

Trent Rockets, who finished third in the last edition, lost in the Eliminator against Southern Brave. The team is yet to win a game against the Brave and will be disappointed with their performance in this match.

However, it is early in the tournament, and they will be keen to bounce back to winning ways in the next match against Birmingham Phoenix.